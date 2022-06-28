Covid 19: 37 inmates of Patna's Beur Jail test postive

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The inmates who tested positive were kept in an isolation ward inside the jail.

Covid 19: As many as thirty-seven inmates of the Beur Central Prison tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday, officials said. Mass testing was ordered after an inmate tested positive for the virus last week.

"Ex-MLA Ranveer Yadav had developed symptoms. The rapid antigen test report was positive. Subsequently, mass testing was ordered. More than 800 inmates underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday and Sunday. Reports came out yesterday with 37 of them testing positive", the jail superintendent told PTI.

The former MLA has since been shifted to a hospital while the other inmates who have tested positive were kept in an isolation ward inside the jail, Kumar said.

The state has been reporting more than 100 cases for the past few days, more than half of these in the capital district. The state's active caseload had on Monday reached 774, according to the health department.

India's Covid Tally

India recorded 11,793 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 27 deaths due to the infection on Tuesday. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 9,486 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,27,97,092. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 96,700, the health ministry data showed today.

(With Inputs from PTI)

