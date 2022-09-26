Monday, September 26, 2022
     
COVID-19: India logs 4,129 fresh infections; active cases decline to 43,415

COVID-19: According to the ministry, 217.686 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2022 9:39 IST
Image Source : PTI Active Covid cases decline to 43,415

Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,28,530 with 20 fatalities
  • The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent

COVID-19: With 4,129 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,72,243, while the active cases declined to 43,415, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,530 with 20 fatalities which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.51 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,00,298, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry,  217.686 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26 10509   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 242 16  2323170 41  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 19   66516 296  
4 Assam 2742 24  734747 52  8034  
5 Bihar 226 15  837816 57  12300  
6 Chandigarh 43 97961 11  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 533 1161311 25  14130  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11581   4  
9 Delhi 405 1976107 73  26501  
10 Goa* 313 253619 37  3966  
11 Gujarat 1012 10  1262234 92  11032  
12 Haryana 329 1043692 49  10703  
13 Himachal Pradesh 203 307706 4209  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 159 474132 23  4785  
15 Jharkhand 109 436882 5330  
16 Karnataka 3182 87  4020175 123  40281
17 Kerala*** 13469 807  6714368 2241  71088
18 Ladakh 19 29078 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 157 1043299 21  10771  
21 Maharashtra 3702 7967314 546  148329
22 Manipur 22 137635 2148  
23 Meghalaya 58 94983 1622  
24 Mizoram 187 12  237394 38  723  
25 Nagaland 8 35164 781  
26 Odisha 1329 64  1322649 145  9190
27 Puducherry 446 171957 59  1973  
28 Punjab** 244 17  763720 36  17913  
29 Rajasthan 682 65  1302604 133  9639  
30 Sikkim 78 43561 16  496  
31 Tamil Nadu 5395 46  3536998 492  38046  
32 Telangana 713 832581 71  4111  
33 Tripura 20 106814   938  
34 Uttarakhand 1077 440319 7750  
35 Uttar Pradesh 553   2101712 62  23619  
36 West Bengal 3123 171  2088627 202  21496
Total# 43415 579  44000298 4688  528530 7

