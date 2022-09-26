COVID-19: India logs 4,129 fresh infections; active cases decline to 43,415

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Active Covid cases decline to 43,415

COVID-19: With 4,129 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,72,243, while the active cases declined to 43,415, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,530 with 20 fatalities which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.51 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,00,298, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 217.686 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26 1 10509 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 242 16 2323170 41 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 19 66516 1 296 4 Assam 2742 24 734747 52 8034 5 Bihar 226 15 837816 57 12300 6 Chandigarh 43 7 97961 11 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 533 8 1161311 25 14130 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 1 11581 4 9 Delhi 405 2 1976107 73 26501 10 Goa* 313 4 253619 37 3966 11 Gujarat 1012 10 1262234 92 11032 12 Haryana 329 8 1043692 49 10703 13 Himachal Pradesh 203 9 307706 9 4209 14 Jammu and Kashmir 159 9 474132 23 4785 15 Jharkhand 109 3 436882 9 5330 16 Karnataka 3182 87 4020175 123 40281 1 17 Kerala*** 13469 807 6714368 2241 71088 1 18 Ladakh 19 4 29078 4 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 157 2 1043299 21 10771 21 Maharashtra 3702 7 7967314 546 148329 2 22 Manipur 22 5 137635 5 2148 23 Meghalaya 58 3 94983 4 1622 24 Mizoram 187 12 237394 38 723 25 Nagaland 8 2 35164 2 781 26 Odisha 1329 64 1322649 145 9190 2 27 Puducherry 446 9 171957 59 1973 28 Punjab** 244 17 763720 36 17913 29 Rajasthan 682 65 1302604 133 9639 30 Sikkim 78 6 43561 16 496 31 Tamil Nadu 5395 46 3536998 492 38046 32 Telangana 713 8 832581 71 4111 33 Tripura 20 1 106814 938 34 Uttarakhand 1077 6 440319 9 7750 35 Uttar Pradesh 553 2101712 62 23619 36 West Bengal 3123 171 2088627 202 21496 1 Total# 43415 579 44000298 4688 528530 7

