Delhi reports 75 new Covid cases today, no deaths

Delhi reported 75 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and no deaths, according to data provided by city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.1 per cent.

The new cases were detected from 6,822 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,013. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent.

On Friday, it logged 95 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death.

On Thursday, the city saw 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent.

It reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 405. A total of 304 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,874 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 43 are occupied, it said. There are 55 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

