India reports 41,831 new COVID cases, 541 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 41,831 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 541 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 39,258 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,20,521. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,10,952, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,24,351.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 2 7398 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 21198 81 1929565 2127 13354 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4142 110 43488 488 226 1 4 Assam 13832 282 546136 1441 5241 20 5 Bihar 458 23 714690 94 9643 1 6 Chandigarh 36 1 61106 4 810 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1965 121 986418 243 13523 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 6 10610 7 4 9 Delhi 580 26 1410575 34 25052 3 10 Goa 1093 16 166813 134 3146 2 11 Gujarat 260 8 814514 29 10076 12 Haryana 712 759539 23 9633 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1137 39 201217 107 3520 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1171 27 315795 109 4378 1 15 Jharkhand 260 1 341749 29 5128 2 16 Karnataka 23502 225 2843110 1631 36525 34 17 Kerala 161332 6005 3192104 14651 16701 116 18 Ladakh 50 10 20071 14 207 19 Lakshadweep 77 7 10051 9 50 20 Madhya Pradesh 121 9 781172 19 10513 21 Maharashtra 80871 1062 6083319 7431 132566 231 22 Manipur 10735 160 85422 1014 1541 20 23 Meghalaya 5791 41 57450 517 1073 11 24 Mizoram 12175 313 25744 576 145 4 25 Nagaland 1274 25 25878 80 561 5 26 Odisha 14927 349 954929 1841 5834 66 27 Puducherry 979 7 118043 82 1793 1 28 Punjab 544 9 582217 55 16292 2 29 Rajasthan 254 5 944443 33 8953 30 Sikkim 3302 5 22667 169 342 5 31 Tamil Nadu 20934 273 2502627 2193 34050 27 32 Telangana 9141 47 631389 657 3800 4 33 Tripura 3484 156 74122 457 755 1 34 Uttarakhand 645 24 334016 64 7362 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 729 55 1684925 91 22756 1 36 West Bengal 11171 129 1497951 835 18128 5 Total# 408920 3765 30781263 37291 423810 593

Meanwhile, around 150 people participated in a religious procession in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat in violation of the coronavirus norms, following which police have registered an offence against two organisers of the event and a disc jockey (DJ) operator.

The procession was taken out in Patdi town of the district on Friday afternoon.

"A religious programme was organised in the town, where around 150 devotees gathered. Later, they also took part in a procession, during which they danced to the music being played by the DJ. The participants flouted social distancing norms and only a few persons were seen wearing face-masks as required under the government's COVID-19 guidelines," a Patdi police station official said.

Also, as many as 37 bedridden people in Mumbai were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the first day of a drive launched for this category of beneficiaries on a trial basis, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 14 of the 37 beneficiaries were administered vaccines at an old-age home, while the other 23 were inoculated at their homes.

The civic body has launched a vaccination drive for bedridden people on a trial basis in K-east ward that includes areas like Andheri East, Marol and Chakala in western suburbs of Mumbai.

According to the civic body, it had received requests from 4,466 people for the inoculation of bedridden people until Wednesday on its email ID.

