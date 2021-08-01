India reports 41,831 new COVID cases, 541 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 41,831 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 541 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 39,258 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,20,521. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,10,952, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,24,351.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|2
|7398
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21198
|81
|1929565
|2127
|13354
|22
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4142
|110
|43488
|488
|226
|1
|4
|Assam
|13832
|282
|546136
|1441
|5241
|20
|5
|Bihar
|458
|23
|714690
|94
|9643
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|36
|1
|61106
|4
|810
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1965
|121
|986418
|243
|13523
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|30
|6
|10610
|7
|4
|9
|Delhi
|580
|26
|1410575
|34
|25052
|3
|10
|Goa
|1093
|16
|166813
|134
|3146
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|260
|8
|814514
|29
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|712
|759539
|23
|9633
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1137
|39
|201217
|107
|3520
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1171
|27
|315795
|109
|4378
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|260
|1
|341749
|29
|5128
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|23502
|225
|2843110
|1631
|36525
|34
|17
|Kerala
|161332
|6005
|3192104
|14651
|16701
|116
|18
|Ladakh
|50
|10
|20071
|14
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|77
|7
|10051
|9
|50
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|121
|9
|781172
|19
|10513
|21
|Maharashtra
|80871
|1062
|6083319
|7431
|132566
|231
|22
|Manipur
|10735
|160
|85422
|1014
|1541
|20
|23
|Meghalaya
|5791
|41
|57450
|517
|1073
|11
|24
|Mizoram
|12175
|313
|25744
|576
|145
|4
|25
|Nagaland
|1274
|25
|25878
|80
|561
|5
|26
|Odisha
|14927
|349
|954929
|1841
|5834
|66
|27
|Puducherry
|979
|7
|118043
|82
|1793
|1
|28
|Punjab
|544
|9
|582217
|55
|16292
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|254
|5
|944443
|33
|8953
|30
|Sikkim
|3302
|5
|22667
|169
|342
|5
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20934
|273
|2502627
|2193
|34050
|27
|32
|Telangana
|9141
|47
|631389
|657
|3800
|4
|33
|Tripura
|3484
|156
|74122
|457
|755
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|645
|24
|334016
|64
|7362
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|729
|55
|1684925
|91
|22756
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|11171
|129
|1497951
|835
|18128
|5
|Total#
|408920
|3765
|30781263
|37291
|423810
|593
Meanwhile, around 150 people participated in a religious procession in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat in violation of the coronavirus norms, following which police have registered an offence against two organisers of the event and a disc jockey (DJ) operator.
The procession was taken out in Patdi town of the district on Friday afternoon.
"A religious programme was organised in the town, where around 150 devotees gathered. Later, they also took part in a procession, during which they danced to the music being played by the DJ. The participants flouted social distancing norms and only a few persons were seen wearing face-masks as required under the government's COVID-19 guidelines," a Patdi police station official said.
Also, as many as 37 bedridden people in Mumbai were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the first day of a drive launched for this category of beneficiaries on a trial basis, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 14 of the 37 beneficiaries were administered vaccines at an old-age home, while the other 23 were inoculated at their homes.
The civic body has launched a vaccination drive for bedridden people on a trial basis in K-east ward that includes areas like Andheri East, Marol and Chakala in western suburbs of Mumbai.
According to the civic body, it had received requests from 4,466 people for the inoculation of bedridden people until Wednesday on its email ID.