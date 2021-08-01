Sunday, August 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 41,831 new COVID cases, 541 deaths in past 24 hours

India reports 41,831 new COVID cases, 541 deaths in past 24 hours

Meanwhile, around 150 people participated in a religious procession in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat in violation of the coronavirus norms, following which police have registered an offence against two organisers of the event and a disc jockey (DJ) operator.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2021 9:35 IST
coronavirus cases in india
Image Source : AP

India reports 41,831 new COVID cases, 541 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 41,831 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 541 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 39,258 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,20,521. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,10,952, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,24,351.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7398 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 21198 81  1929565 2127  13354 22 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4142 110  43488 488  226
4 Assam 13832 282  546136 1441  5241 20 
5 Bihar 458 23  714690 94  9643
6 Chandigarh 36 61106 810
7 Chhattisgarh 1965 121  986418 243  13523
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 10610 4  
9 Delhi 580 26  1410575 34  25052
10 Goa 1093 16  166813 134  3146
11 Gujarat 260 814514 29  10076  
12 Haryana 712   759539 23  9633
13 Himachal Pradesh 1137 39  201217 107  3520  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1171 27  315795 109  4378
15 Jharkhand 260 341749 29  5128
16 Karnataka 23502 225  2843110 1631  36525 34 
17 Kerala 161332 6005  3192104 14651  16701 116 
18 Ladakh 50 10  20071 14  207  
19 Lakshadweep 77 10051 50  
20 Madhya Pradesh 121 781172 19  10513  
21 Maharashtra 80871 1062  6083319 7431  132566 231 
22 Manipur 10735 160  85422 1014  1541 20 
23 Meghalaya 5791 41  57450 517  1073 11 
24 Mizoram 12175 313  25744 576  145
25 Nagaland 1274 25  25878 80  561
26 Odisha 14927 349  954929 1841  5834 66 
27 Puducherry 979 118043 82  1793
28 Punjab 544 582217 55  16292
29 Rajasthan 254 944443 33  8953  
30 Sikkim 3302 22667 169  342
31 Tamil Nadu 20934 273  2502627 2193  34050 27 
32 Telangana 9141 47  631389 657  3800
33 Tripura 3484 156  74122 457  755
34 Uttarakhand 645 24  334016 64  7362
35 Uttar Pradesh 729 55  1684925 91  22756
36 West Bengal 11171 129  1497951 835  18128
Total# 408920 3765  30781263 37291  423810 593

Meanwhile, around 150 people participated in a religious procession in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat in violation of the coronavirus norms, following which police have registered an offence against two organisers of the event and a disc jockey (DJ) operator.

The procession was taken out in Patdi town of the district on Friday afternoon.

"A religious programme was organised in the town, where around 150 devotees gathered. Later, they also took part in a procession, during which they danced to the music being played by the DJ. The participants flouted social distancing norms and only a few persons were seen wearing face-masks as required under the government's COVID-19 guidelines," a Patdi police station official said.

Also, as many as 37 bedridden people in Mumbai were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the first day of a drive launched for this category of beneficiaries on a trial basis, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 14 of the 37 beneficiaries were administered vaccines at an old-age home, while the other 23 were inoculated at their homes.

The civic body has launched a vaccination drive for bedridden people on a trial basis in K-east ward that includes areas like Andheri East, Marol and Chakala in western suburbs of Mumbai.

According to the civic body, it had received requests from 4,466 people for the inoculation of bedridden people until Wednesday on its email ID.

Also Read | Delhi: 58 new Covid cases, one death reported in 24 hours

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X