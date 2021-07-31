Delhi: 58 new Covid cases, one death reported in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Delhi reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death related to the infection on Saturday.

Delhi recorded 58 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,053. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 56 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.08 percent. According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 70,355 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the national capital logged 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

Over 1 crore vaccine doses administered in Delhi, 50% of eligible population got at least 1 jab: Kejriwal

The total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far crossed the one-crore mark on Saturday and of the eligible population in the city 50 per cent have received at least one jab, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. He hoped that more jabs will be soon available for the city.

The national capital has a population of about two crore and among them, about 1.5 crore are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the chief minister said.

"Out of the 1.5 crore eligible population, 74 lakh have received vaccine doses. So, about 50 per cent have received at least one dose. Of the 74 lakh, 26 lakh have been administered both the jabs," the chief minister said in an online briefing.

"The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive, crossed the one-crore mark today."

Congratulating the medical staff for administering over one crore doses in the national capital, Kejriwal said there was an acute shortage of vaccines for which inoculation could not be scaled up.

"We have the capacity to vaccinate three lakh people daily. But due to shortage, only 50,000-80,000 people are getting the Covid jabs every day," he said.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is in regular contact with the Centre and hoped the city, along with the rest of the country, will soon have adequate vaccine doses.

There are two challenges before the government: to vaccinate those who have not yet taken even the first dose and to administer the second dose to those who have got the first jab, Kejriwal said.

The case tally stands at 14,36,265 in the national capital, including 14,10,631 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 581, of which 177 are in home isolation.

