Tuesday, June 01, 2021
     
  4. At 1.27 lakh, India logs lowest daily new COVID cases in 54 days; recovery rate surges to 92.09 per cent

At 1.27 lakh, India logs lowest daily new COVID cases in 54 days; recovery rate surges to 92.09 per cent

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2021 9:27 IST
coronavirus india
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: A medic collects a swab sample from a man for the Covid-19 testing

India on Tuesday recorded 1,27,510 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,795 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,55,287 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,59,47,629. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,81,75,044, with 18,95,520 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,31,895. A total of 21,60,46,638 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 171 16  6719 36  115
2 Andhra Pradesh 153795 12000  1528360 19845  10930 98 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3755 28  23402 350  115  
4 Assam 53041 754  354810 5037  3365 65 
5 Bihar 16236 2142  685362 3196  5163 59 
6 Chandigarh 1767 367  57526 483  753
7 Chhattisgarh 35741 3520  922674 5651  13048 32 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 325 14  9957 44  4  
9 Delhi 11040 1060  1390963 1622  24237 86 
10 Goa 12763 1247  140254 1825  2649 24 
11 Gujarat 32345 3058  766991 4721  9833 18 
12 Haryana 18580 2507  729752 3671  8303 82 
13 Himachal Pradesh 13621 1319  173566 2168  3143 16 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 35095 2582  251463 4070  3907 37 
15 Jharkhand 8907 999  323876 1816  4991 14 
16 Karnataka 313751 28280  2261590 44473  29090 411 
17 Kerala 207379 16741  2310385 28867  8815 174 
18 Ladakh 1614 59  16859 105  189
19 Lakshadweep 1802 204  6242 352  33
20 Madhya Pradesh 23390 3866  748573 5023  8067 48 
21 Maharashtra 256178 18423  5395370 33000  95344 500 
22 Manipur 8791 309  41153 546  807 14 
23 Meghalaya 6913 583  28107 977  578 14 
24 Mizoram 3145 111  9214 199  40
25 Nagaland 4934 115  16370 219  376 13 
26 Odisha 81311 2127  680932 10405  2754 35 
27 Puducherry 11147 1020  91770 1629  1536 18 
28 Punjab 36433 2830  516624 4904  14550 118 
29 Rajasthan 42654 6570  888919 8000  8385 68 
30 Sikkim 4021 60  11043 83  253
31 Tamil Nadu 301781 3765  1770503 31223  24232 478 
32 Telangana 34084 958  540986 3464  3281 18 
33 Tripura 6547 10  44908 845  519
34 Uttarakhand 28371 1986  294671 3091  6452 51 
35 Uttar Pradesh 37044 4170  1633947 5491  20497 151 
36 West Bengal 87048 7850  1273788 17856  15541 131 
Total# 1895520 130572  25947629 255287  331895 2795 

Meanwhile, British health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 15,000 people in one day at London's Twickenham rugby stadium as part of a race to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.

The strain, first identified in India, accounts for a majority of new cases in the UK, which is seeing a rise in infections after weeks of decline.

Scientists say the variant is more transmissible than even the previously dominant strain first found in the UK but current vaccines are effective against it.

Many scientists are urging the Conservative government to delay plans to lift social distancing and other restrictions on June 21, arguing that more people need to be vaccinated before measures can be eased safely.

The government will announce its decision on June 14.

