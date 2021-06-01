At 1.27 lakh, India logs lowest daily new COVID cases in 54 days; recovery rate surges to 92.09 per cent

India on Tuesday recorded 1,27,510 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,795 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,55,287 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,59,47,629. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,81,75,044, with 18,95,520 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,31,895. A total of 21,60,46,638 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|171
|16
|6719
|36
|115
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|153795
|12000
|1528360
|19845
|10930
|98
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3755
|28
|23402
|350
|115
|4
|Assam
|53041
|754
|354810
|5037
|3365
|65
|5
|Bihar
|16236
|2142
|685362
|3196
|5163
|59
|6
|Chandigarh
|1767
|367
|57526
|483
|753
|8
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|35741
|3520
|922674
|5651
|13048
|32
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|325
|14
|9957
|44
|4
|9
|Delhi
|11040
|1060
|1390963
|1622
|24237
|86
|10
|Goa
|12763
|1247
|140254
|1825
|2649
|24
|11
|Gujarat
|32345
|3058
|766991
|4721
|9833
|18
|12
|Haryana
|18580
|2507
|729752
|3671
|8303
|82
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|13621
|1319
|173566
|2168
|3143
|16
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|35095
|2582
|251463
|4070
|3907
|37
|15
|Jharkhand
|8907
|999
|323876
|1816
|4991
|14
|16
|Karnataka
|313751
|28280
|2261590
|44473
|29090
|411
|17
|Kerala
|207379
|16741
|2310385
|28867
|8815
|174
|18
|Ladakh
|1614
|59
|16859
|105
|189
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1802
|204
|6242
|352
|33
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|23390
|3866
|748573
|5023
|8067
|48
|21
|Maharashtra
|256178
|18423
|5395370
|33000
|95344
|500
|22
|Manipur
|8791
|309
|41153
|546
|807
|14
|23
|Meghalaya
|6913
|583
|28107
|977
|578
|14
|24
|Mizoram
|3145
|111
|9214
|199
|40
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|4934
|115
|16370
|219
|376
|13
|26
|Odisha
|81311
|2127
|680932
|10405
|2754
|35
|27
|Puducherry
|11147
|1020
|91770
|1629
|1536
|18
|28
|Punjab
|36433
|2830
|516624
|4904
|14550
|118
|29
|Rajasthan
|42654
|6570
|888919
|8000
|8385
|68
|30
|Sikkim
|4021
|60
|11043
|83
|253
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|301781
|3765
|1770503
|31223
|24232
|478
|32
|Telangana
|34084
|958
|540986
|3464
|3281
|18
|33
|Tripura
|6547
|10
|44908
|845
|519
|6
|34
|Uttarakhand
|28371
|1986
|294671
|3091
|6452
|51
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|37044
|4170
|1633947
|5491
|20497
|151
|36
|West Bengal
|87048
|7850
|1273788
|17856
|15541
|131
|Total#
|1895520
|130572
|25947629
|255287
|331895
|2795
Meanwhile, British health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 15,000 people in one day at London's Twickenham rugby stadium as part of a race to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.
The strain, first identified in India, accounts for a majority of new cases in the UK, which is seeing a rise in infections after weeks of decline.
Scientists say the variant is more transmissible than even the previously dominant strain first found in the UK but current vaccines are effective against it.
Many scientists are urging the Conservative government to delay plans to lift social distancing and other restrictions on June 21, arguing that more people need to be vaccinated before measures can be eased safely.
The government will announce its decision on June 14.