At 1.27 lakh, India logs lowest daily new COVID cases in 54 days; recovery rate surges to 92.09 per cent

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A medic collects a swab sample from a man for the Covid-19 testing

India on Tuesday recorded 1,27,510 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,795 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,55,287 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,59,47,629. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,81,75,044, with 18,95,520 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,31,895. A total of 21,60,46,638 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 171 16 6719 36 115 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 153795 12000 1528360 19845 10930 98 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3755 28 23402 350 115 4 Assam 53041 754 354810 5037 3365 65 5 Bihar 16236 2142 685362 3196 5163 59 6 Chandigarh 1767 367 57526 483 753 8 7 Chhattisgarh 35741 3520 922674 5651 13048 32 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 325 14 9957 44 4 9 Delhi 11040 1060 1390963 1622 24237 86 10 Goa 12763 1247 140254 1825 2649 24 11 Gujarat 32345 3058 766991 4721 9833 18 12 Haryana 18580 2507 729752 3671 8303 82 13 Himachal Pradesh 13621 1319 173566 2168 3143 16 14 Jammu and Kashmir 35095 2582 251463 4070 3907 37 15 Jharkhand 8907 999 323876 1816 4991 14 16 Karnataka 313751 28280 2261590 44473 29090 411 17 Kerala 207379 16741 2310385 28867 8815 174 18 Ladakh 1614 59 16859 105 189 1 19 Lakshadweep 1802 204 6242 352 33 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 23390 3866 748573 5023 8067 48 21 Maharashtra 256178 18423 5395370 33000 95344 500 22 Manipur 8791 309 41153 546 807 14 23 Meghalaya 6913 583 28107 977 578 14 24 Mizoram 3145 111 9214 199 40 2 25 Nagaland 4934 115 16370 219 376 13 26 Odisha 81311 2127 680932 10405 2754 35 27 Puducherry 11147 1020 91770 1629 1536 18 28 Punjab 36433 2830 516624 4904 14550 118 29 Rajasthan 42654 6570 888919 8000 8385 68 30 Sikkim 4021 60 11043 83 253 3 31 Tamil Nadu 301781 3765 1770503 31223 24232 478 32 Telangana 34084 958 540986 3464 3281 18 33 Tripura 6547 10 44908 845 519 6 34 Uttarakhand 28371 1986 294671 3091 6452 51 35 Uttar Pradesh 37044 4170 1633947 5491 20497 151 36 West Bengal 87048 7850 1273788 17856 15541 131 Total# 1895520 130572 25947629 255287 331895 2795

Meanwhile, British health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 15,000 people in one day at London's Twickenham rugby stadium as part of a race to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.

The strain, first identified in India, accounts for a majority of new cases in the UK, which is seeing a rise in infections after weeks of decline.

Scientists say the variant is more transmissible than even the previously dominant strain first found in the UK but current vaccines are effective against it.

Many scientists are urging the Conservative government to delay plans to lift social distancing and other restrictions on June 21, arguing that more people need to be vaccinated before measures can be eased safely.

The government will announce its decision on June 14.

