Relaxations in corona curfew in 61 UP districts from today. Here's what will be allowed/restricted

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday extended the relaxations announced in the coronavirus curfew to six more districts from June 1. The relaxations will be applicable to a total of 61 districts from Tuesday, while 14 districts with an active COVID-19 caseload of over 600 have been kept outside the purview of the order for the time being.

According to the latest reports, the active caseload has fallen below 600 in Sonbhadra, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj, Bijnore and Moradabad, and the relaxations will be applicable in these six districts as well," an official spokesperson said. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with senior officials, he added.

The 14 districts where there would be no relaxation are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur.

Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday

Eateries on highways and vendors will be allowed to operate

The night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend restrictions or the "corona curfew" will also be in place on Saturdays and Sundays

Instructions were issued that over the weekend, cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging campaigns will be carried out

Shopkeepers and their employees will have to wear masks, maintain a two-yard distance with each other and customers, and ensure the arrangement of hand sanitiser. These rules will also be applicable to the customers

While there would be full attendance for the frontline workers, for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation

A COVID help desk must be established at all offices

The private sector has been asked to encourage the employees to work from home

Industrial units will stay open while vegetable markets in the densely populated areas will function in open places

At railway stations, airports and bus stands, all Covid protocols have to be followed

Screening of passengers and antigen tests have to be conducted

The roadways buses have been allowed to operate within the state

Schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed while teachers and other staff have been allowed to come to school for administrative work

Not more than five devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time

Coaching centres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 20,497 in Uttar Pradesh with 151 more fatalities, while the number of cases reached 16,91,488 on Monday after the detection of 1,497 fresh cases, according to an official statement. Of the new fatalities, 48 were reported from Kushinagar and 16 from Gorakhpur, the UP government said in the statement issued here on Monday.

Meerut accounted for 105 of the fresh COVID-19 cases registered in the state, while 84 new infections were reported from Lucknow. In the past 24 hours, 5,491 patients in the state recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery count to 16,33,947, according to the statement.

During the same period, over 3.12 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, while so far 4.94 crore samples have been tested In the state, it said.

