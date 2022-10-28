COVID-19: India reports 2,208 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 19,398

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 2,208 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,00,691.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 19,398, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 20,821.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 1,423 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,999. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 28 was recorded 1.55 per cent.

DELHI COVID TALLY:

Delhi logged 81 cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. With these new cases, the capital's infection tally climbed to 20,05,882 while the death toll stood at 26,508, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 5,324 tests conducted on Wednesday, it said.

Last Thursday, the Delhi government had issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. Experts, however, said people, especially those in the vulnerable category like pregnant women and the elderly, should continue to wear masks in crowded areas.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in the city concurred that people should exercise "extra caution" because though cases in Delhi are on the lower side, a new variant of the coronavirus is being reported which is very transmissible. The government did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday and Wednesday. Delhi recorded 53 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.26 per cent and one death due to the disease on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 10600 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 133 5 2324008 23 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 66576 1 296 4 Assam 2613 26 735372 36 8035 5 Bihar 133 17 838712 24 12302 6 Chandigarh 9 98101 2 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 141 17 1163150 33 14141 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 351 11 1979023 92 26508 10 Goa* 76 5 254610 23 3967 11 Gujarat 472 45 1265122 62 11038 12 Haryana 183 6 1045098 56 10710 13 Himachal Pradesh 23 2 308204 8 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 27 3 474468 4 4785 15 Jharkhand 55 6 437147 7 5331 16 Karnataka 1915 38 4026177 233 40296 17 Kerala*** 3454 172 6746082 473 71370 18 Ladakh 9 1 29148 2 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 74 19 1043860 23 10775 21 Maharashtra 1788 708 7980696 1677 148382 3 22 Manipur 22 1 137700 2149 23 Meghalaya 12 1 95121 4 1624 24 Mizoram 41 2 238013 6 724 25 Nagaland 2 2 35190 782 26 Odisha 328 18 1326469 59 9203 27 Puducherry 136 4 173198 31 1974 28 Punjab** 93 17 764513 35 17920 29 Rajasthan 320 1304248 22 9644 30 Sikkim 13 43771 4 498 31 Tamil Nadu 2328 205 3551029 384 38048 32 Telangana 505 2 835301 83 4111 33 Tripura 39 2 107024 9 940 34 Uttarakhand 59 13 441309 18 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 374 32 2103426 65 23627 36 West Bengal 1072 77 2095279 120 21527 Total# 19398 1423 44100691 3619 528999 3 *Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled ***Assam- Covid data awaited. ****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

