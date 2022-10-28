COVID-19: India reports 2,208 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 19,398

Highlights
- A decrease of total 1,423 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate on October 28 was recorded 1.55 per cent
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 19,398
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,208 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,00,691.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 19,398, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 20,821.
Active cases:
A decrease of total 1,423 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,999. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on October 28 was recorded 1.55 per cent.
DELHI COVID TALLY:
Delhi logged 81 cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. With these new cases, the capital's infection tally climbed to 20,05,882 while the death toll stood at 26,508, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 5,324 tests conducted on Wednesday, it said.
Last Thursday, the Delhi government had issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. Experts, however, said people, especially those in the vulnerable category like pregnant women and the elderly, should continue to wear masks in crowded areas.
Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in the city concurred that people should exercise "extra caution" because though cases in Delhi are on the lower side, a new variant of the coronavirus is being reported which is very transmissible. The government did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday and Wednesday. Delhi recorded 53 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.26 per cent and one death due to the disease on Monday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|10600
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|133
|5
|2324008
|23
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|66576
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2613
|26
|735372
|36
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|133
|17
|838712
|24
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|9
|98101
|2
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|141
|17
|1163150
|33
|14141
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|351
|11
|1979023
|92
|26508
|10
|Goa*
|76
|5
|254610
|23
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|472
|45
|1265122
|62
|11038
|12
|Haryana
|183
|6
|1045098
|56
|10710
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|23
|2
|308204
|8
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|27
|3
|474468
|4
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|55
|6
|437147
|7
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|1915
|38
|4026177
|233
|40296
|17
|Kerala***
|3454
|172
|6746082
|473
|71370
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|1
|29148
|2
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|74
|19
|1043860
|23
|10775
|21
|Maharashtra
|1788
|708
|7980696
|1677
|148382
|3
|22
|Manipur
|22
|1
|137700
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|1
|95121
|4
|1624
|24
|Mizoram
|41
|2
|238013
|6
|724
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|2
|35190
|782
|26
|Odisha
|328
|18
|1326469
|59
|9203
|27
|Puducherry
|136
|4
|173198
|31
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|93
|17
|764513
|35
|17920
|29
|Rajasthan
|320
|1304248
|22
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|43771
|4
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2328
|205
|3551029
|384
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|505
|2
|835301
|83
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|39
|2
|107024
|9
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|59
|13
|441309
|18
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|374
|32
|2103426
|65
|23627
|36
|West Bengal
|1072
|77
|2095279
|120
|21527
|Total#
|19398
|1423
|44100691
|3619
|528999
|3
|*Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.