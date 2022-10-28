Friday, October 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 2,208 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 19,398

COVID-19: India reports 2,208 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 19,398

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 19,398, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2022 9:35 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 1,423 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate on October 28 was recorded 1.55 per cent
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 19,398

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,208 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,00,691.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 19,398, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 20,821.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 1,423 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,999. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 28 was recorded 1.55 per cent. 

DELHI COVID TALLY:

Delhi logged 81 cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. With these new cases, the capital's infection tally climbed to 20,05,882 while the death toll stood at 26,508, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 5,324 tests conducted on Wednesday, it said.

Last Thursday, the Delhi government had issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. Experts, however, said people, especially those in the vulnerable category like pregnant women and the elderly, should continue to wear masks in crowded areas.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in the city concurred that people should exercise "extra caution" because though cases in Delhi are on the lower side, a new variant of the coronavirus is being reported which is very transmissible. The government did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday and Wednesday. Delhi recorded 53 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.26 per cent and one death due to the disease on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 10600   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 133 2324008 23  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 66576 296  
4 Assam 2613 26  735372 36  8035  
5 Bihar 133 17  838712 24  12302  
6 Chandigarh 9   98101 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 141 17  1163150 33  14141  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 351 11  1979023 92  26508  
10 Goa* 76 254610 23  3967  
11 Gujarat 472 45  1265122 62  11038  
12 Haryana 183 1045098 56  10710  
13 Himachal Pradesh 23 308204 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 27 474468 4785  
15 Jharkhand 55 437147 5331  
16 Karnataka 1915 38  4026177 233  40296  
17 Kerala*** 3454 172  6746082 473  71370  
18 Ladakh 9 29148 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 74 19  1043860 23  10775  
21 Maharashtra 1788 708  7980696 1677  148382
22 Manipur 22 137700   2149  
23 Meghalaya 12 95121 1624  
24 Mizoram 41 238013 724  
25 Nagaland 2 35190   782  
26 Odisha 328 18  1326469 59  9203  
27 Puducherry 136 173198 31  1974  
28 Punjab** 93 17  764513 35  17920  
29 Rajasthan 320   1304248 22  9644  
30 Sikkim 13   43771 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 2328 205  3551029 384  38048  
32 Telangana 505 835301 83  4111  
33 Tripura 39 107024 940  
34 Uttarakhand 59 13  441309 18  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 374 32  2103426 65  23627  
36 West Bengal 1072 77  2095279 120  21527  
Total# 19398 1423  44100691 3619  528999
*Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News