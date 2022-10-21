Friday, October 21, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 2,119 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 25,037

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 25,037, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2022 9:54 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 89,96,27,428 samples have been tested up to October 20 for COVID
  • A decrease of total 473 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,037

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,119 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 21), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,84,646.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,037, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 25,510.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 473 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,953. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 21 was recorded 1.13 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,96,27,428 samples have been tested up to October 20 for COVID-19. Of these 1,88,220 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 118 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.77 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.

With these new cases, the capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,329 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 6,652 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30, amid a decline in Covid cases. Experts said that people, especially those in the vulnerable category like pregnant women and the elderly, should continue to wear masks in crowded areas.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in the city concurred that people should exercise "extra caution" because though cases in Delhi are on the lower side, a new variant of the coronavirus is being reported which is very transmissible. Delhi recorded 107 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the national capital had logged 141 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while 61 cases with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent was reported on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 10595 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 149 11  2323871 14  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 66569 296  
4 Assam 2697   735201   8035  
5 Bihar 174 838526 33  12302  
6 Chandigarh 25 98076 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 328 42  1162829 68  14140
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 476 12  1978347 130  26506  
10 Goa* 109 254480 31  3967  
11 Gujarat 561 26  1264708 89  11038  
12 Haryana 249 1044813 51  10710  
13 Himachal Pradesh 56 308146 14  4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 25 474446 4785  
15 Jharkhand 69 437108 10  5331  
16 Karnataka 2924 163  4024171 247  40295  
17 Kerala*** 4323 116  6743052 579  71339  
18 Ladakh 10   29138 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 118 1043734 16  10775  
21 Maharashtra 2650 38  7978077 466  148378
22 Manipur 28 137684   2149  
23 Meghalaya 30 95094 1623
24 Mizoram 50 237949 723  
25 Nagaland 2   35188 781  
26 Odisha 534 59  1325958   9202  
27 Puducherry 163 13  173020 37  1974  
28 Punjab** 124 11  764382 17  17920
29 Rajasthan 350 19  1303983 54  9644  
30 Sikkim 20 43746 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 3692 173  3548276 408  38048  
32 Telangana 549 834752 84  4111  
33 Tripura 79 106948 22  939  
34 Uttarakhand 76 18  441255 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 375 19  2103102 68  23626  
36 West Bengal 1417 10  2094476 104  21526
Total# 25037 473  44084646 2582  528953
*Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

