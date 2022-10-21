COVID-19: India reports 2,119 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 25,037

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

According to ICMR, 89,96,27,428 samples have been tested up to October 20 for COVID

A decrease of total 473 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,037

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,119 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 21), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,84,646.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,037, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 25,510.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 473 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,953. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 21 was recorded 1.13 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,96,27,428 samples have been tested up to October 20 for COVID-19. Of these 1,88,220 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 118 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.77 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.

With these new cases, the capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,329 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 6,652 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30, amid a decline in Covid cases. Experts said that people, especially those in the vulnerable category like pregnant women and the elderly, should continue to wear masks in crowded areas.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in the city concurred that people should exercise "extra caution" because though cases in Delhi are on the lower side, a new variant of the coronavirus is being reported which is very transmissible. Delhi recorded 107 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the national capital had logged 141 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while 61 cases with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent was reported on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 3 10595 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 149 11 2323871 14 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 2 66569 1 296 4 Assam 2697 735201 8035 5 Bihar 174 4 838526 33 12302 6 Chandigarh 25 2 98076 4 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 328 42 1162829 68 14140 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 476 12 1978347 130 26506 10 Goa* 109 8 254480 31 3967 11 Gujarat 561 26 1264708 89 11038 12 Haryana 249 6 1044813 51 10710 13 Himachal Pradesh 56 4 308146 14 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 25 4 474446 6 4785 15 Jharkhand 69 1 437108 10 5331 16 Karnataka 2924 163 4024171 247 40295 17 Kerala*** 4323 116 6743052 579 71339 18 Ladakh 10 29138 2 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 118 5 1043734 16 10775 21 Maharashtra 2650 38 7978077 466 148378 1 22 Manipur 28 6 137684 2149 23 Meghalaya 30 1 95094 1 1623 1 24 Mizoram 50 5 237949 8 723 25 Nagaland 2 35188 1 781 26 Odisha 534 59 1325958 9202 27 Puducherry 163 13 173020 37 1974 28 Punjab** 124 11 764382 17 17920 1 29 Rajasthan 350 19 1303983 54 9644 30 Sikkim 20 3 43746 5 498 31 Tamil Nadu 3692 173 3548276 408 38048 32 Telangana 549 1 834752 84 4111 33 Tripura 79 4 106948 22 939 34 Uttarakhand 76 18 441255 9 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 375 19 2103102 68 23626 36 West Bengal 1417 10 2094476 104 21526 1 Total# 25037 473 44084646 2582 528953 5 *Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited. *****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

