Covid19 on the rise: India reports 4,435 new cases in 24 hours, highest single-day rise in 5 months

As many as 4,435 new Covid cases were reported while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest single-day jump in 163 days or five months and 13 days.

According to the official data, the tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719) while the death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths. Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Delhi has recorded 521 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. the tally is highest since August 27 last year. The national capital has also witnessed one Covid fatality. The positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 15.64 per cent, said authorities.

With new additions, the state's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 81,46,301 and the death toll to 1,48,449. Maharashtra is now left with 3,532 active cases, it said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 711 fresh coronavirus cases, a sharp rise of 463 compared to the previous day, and four fatalities, the health department said.

