Delhi sees 521 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, highest since August 27 last year

Delhi has recorded 521 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. the tally is highest since August 27 last year. The national capital has also witnessed one Covid fatality. The positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 15.64 per cent, said authorities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 711 fresh coronavirus cases, a sharp rise of 463 compared to the previous day, and four fatalities, the health department said.

With new additions, the state's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 81,46,301 and the death toll to 1,48,449. Maharashtra is now left with 3,532 active cases, it said.

The state had logged 248 COVID-19 cases and one fatality a day before.

Of the four fatalities, two deaths were reported in Satara and one each in Pimpri-Chinchwad city and Ratnagiri district. The COVID-19 fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent, as per the health department bulletin.

A total of 447 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count of recoveries to 79,94,060.

The recovery rate is 98.13 per cent.

A total of 8,951 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the count of samples examined so far to 8,66,55,385.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases 711, fresh fatalities 4; active cases 3,532, tests 8,951, total cases 81,46,301, total fatalities 1,48,449, recoveries 79,94,060.

