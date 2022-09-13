COVID-19: India reports 4,369 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 46,347

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 4,369 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 13), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,30,417.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 46,347, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 47,176.

Active cases:

A decrease of 829 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,185. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,99,43,859 samples have been tested up to September 12 for COVID-19. Of these 3,50,468 samples were tested on Monday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Monday and one death, according to data provided by the city's health department. The national capital recorded 160 recoveries, while the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city has dropped to 619. On Sunday, Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.36 per cent, data showed.

The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city logged 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 1 10490 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 327 62 2322541 68 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 5 66434 11 296 4 Assam 2835 734180 8034 5 Bihar 549 19 836732 36 12297 6 Chandigarh 112 11 97769 17 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 711 1 1160124 122 14119 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11576 4 9 Delhi 619 98 1974656 160 26494 1 10 Goa* 559 1 252622 52 3964 11 Gujarat 1291 52 1260112 153 11021 3 12 Haryana 568 74 1042576 177 10693 13 Himachal Pradesh 358 12 307142 43 4205 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 352 84 473623 106 4784 15 Jharkhand 124 1 436681 14 5330 16 Karnataka 3945 326 4014665 638 40264 5 17 Kerala*** 11196 369 6690884 1390 70915 18 Ladakh 43 1 29020 5 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 235 7 1042905 22 10770 21 Maharashtra 5862 358 7957095 771 148289 1 22 Manipur 23 3 137593 2 2148 23 Meghalaya 66 6 94882 12 1619 24 Mizoram 321 23 236803 68 722 25 Nagaland 5 1 35148 1 780 26 Odisha 1661 15 1319588 209 9185 27 Puducherry 335 1 171074 15 1969 28 Punjab** 472 25 762997 79 17906 29 Rajasthan 1252 59 1300444 50 9629 30 Sikkim 60 8 43365 16 31 Tamil Nadu 4839 27 3531216 453 38038 32 Telangana 856 18 831085 129 4111 33 Tripura 13 5 106797 938 34 Uttarakhand 1153 18 439917 38 7743 35 Uttar Pradesh 1086 34 2100225 97 23615 36 West Bengal 1872 105 2086093 221 21483 1 Total# 46347 829 43930417 5178 528185 6 *Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

