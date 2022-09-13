Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 4,369 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 46,347

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 46,347, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2022 9:43 IST
COVID-19, COVID-19 cases in India, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 India News, Om
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 829 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 88,99,43,859 samples have been tested up to September 12 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,185

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,369 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 13), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,30,417.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 46,347, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 47,176.

Active cases:

A decrease of 829 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,185. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra logs 414 Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 128

 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,99,43,859 samples have been tested up to September 12 for COVID-19. Of these 3,50,468 samples were tested on Monday.

ALSO READ: New intranasal anti-viral treatment may block Covid transmission

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Monday and one death, according to data provided by the city's health department. The national capital recorded 160 recoveries, while the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city has dropped to 619. On Sunday, Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.36 per cent, data showed. 

The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city logged 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 10490 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 327 62  2322541 68  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 66434 11  296  
4 Assam 2835   734180   8034  
5 Bihar 549 19  836732 36  12297  
6 Chandigarh 112 11  97769 17  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 711 1160124 122  14119  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   11576   4  
9 Delhi 619 98  1974656 160  26494
10 Goa* 559 252622 52  3964  
11 Gujarat 1291 52  1260112 153  11021
12 Haryana 568 74  1042576 177  10693  
13 Himachal Pradesh 358 12  307142 43  4205
14 Jammu and Kashmir 352 84  473623 106  4784  
15 Jharkhand 124 436681 14  5330  
16 Karnataka 3945 326  4014665 638  40264
17 Kerala*** 11196 369  6690884 1390  70915  
18 Ladakh 43 29020 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 235 1042905 22  10770  
21 Maharashtra 5862 358  7957095 771  148289
22 Manipur 23 137593 2148  
23 Meghalaya 66 94882 12  1619  
24 Mizoram 321 23  236803 68  722  
25 Nagaland 5 35148 780  
26 Odisha 1661 15  1319588 209  9185  
27 Puducherry 335 171074 15  1969  
28 Punjab** 472 25  762997 79  17906  
29 Rajasthan 1252 59  1300444 50  9629  
30 Sikkim 60 43365 16   
31 Tamil Nadu 4839 27  3531216 453  38038  
32 Telangana 856 18  831085 129  4111  
33 Tripura 13 106797   938  
34 Uttarakhand 1153 18  439917 38  7743  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1086 34  2100225 97  23615  
36 West Bengal 1872 105  2086093 221  21483
Total# 46347 829  43930417 5178  528185
*Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

