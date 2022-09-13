COVID-19: India reports 4,369 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 46,347

Highlights
- A decrease of 829 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 88,99,43,859 samples have been tested up to September 12 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,185
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,369 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 13), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,30,417.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 46,347, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 47,176.
Active cases:
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,185. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,99,43,859 samples have been tested up to September 12 for COVID-19. Of these 3,50,468 samples were tested on Monday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Monday and one death, according to data provided by the city's health department. The national capital recorded 160 recoveries, while the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent.
The number of active cases in the city has dropped to 619. On Sunday, Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.36 per cent, data showed.
The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city logged 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|1
|10490
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|327
|62
|2322541
|68
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|49
|5
|66434
|11
|296
|4
|Assam
|2835
|734180
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|549
|19
|836732
|36
|12297
|6
|Chandigarh
|112
|11
|97769
|17
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|711
|1
|1160124
|122
|14119
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|11576
|4
|9
|Delhi
|619
|98
|1974656
|160
|26494
|1
|10
|Goa*
|559
|1
|252622
|52
|3964
|11
|Gujarat
|1291
|52
|1260112
|153
|11021
|3
|12
|Haryana
|568
|74
|1042576
|177
|10693
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|358
|12
|307142
|43
|4205
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|352
|84
|473623
|106
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|124
|1
|436681
|14
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3945
|326
|4014665
|638
|40264
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|11196
|369
|6690884
|1390
|70915
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|1
|29020
|5
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|235
|7
|1042905
|22
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|5862
|358
|7957095
|771
|148289
|1
|22
|Manipur
|23
|3
|137593
|2
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|66
|6
|94882
|12
|1619
|24
|Mizoram
|321
|23
|236803
|68
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|5
|1
|35148
|1
|780
|26
|Odisha
|1661
|15
|1319588
|209
|9185
|27
|Puducherry
|335
|1
|171074
|15
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|472
|25
|762997
|79
|17906
|29
|Rajasthan
|1252
|59
|1300444
|50
|9629
|30
|Sikkim
|60
|8
|43365
|16
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4839
|27
|3531216
|453
|38038
|32
|Telangana
|856
|18
|831085
|129
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|13
|5
|106797
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1153
|18
|439917
|38
|7743
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1086
|34
|2100225
|97
|23615
|36
|West Bengal
|1872
|105
|2086093
|221
|21483
|1
|Total#
|46347
|829
|43930417
|5178
|528185
|6
|*Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.