Maharashtra logs 414 Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 128

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 414 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, which took the tally to 81,11,246 and the toll to 1,48,289, an official said. This was a dip from the 701 cases and three deaths recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for 128 cases and one death. The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent.

It said 8,43,85,667 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 14,890 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 414; total cases: 81,11,246, deaths: 1,48,289, recoveries 79,57,095, active cases: 5,862; total tests: 8,43,85,667.

Mumbai adds 128 cases

Mumbai on Monday recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus that took the overall tally to 11,48,106, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the city, said a civic official.

With one more COVID-19-linked death registered in the metropolis, the toll increased to 19,719, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The count of recoveries rose to 11,26,721 after 172 people recuperated from the infection, he said.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and is now left with 1,666 active cases, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 6,206 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,81,541.

Of the 128 new cases, only 11 patients were symptomatic, it stated.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 0.022 per cent between September 5 and September 11, while the case doubling rate has improved to 3,203 days.

