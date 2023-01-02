Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from China, Singapore and these countries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pre-departure RT-PCR testing mandatory for travellers from China, Singapore and these countries

Covid Surge: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory where it was made mandatory for travellers from China, Singapore, Hong Kong South Korea Thailand and Japan to carry a negative Covid test before landing at any Indian airport. along with this As per the advisory issued by the MoHFW, the RT-PCR testing should be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Pre-departure RT-PCR mandatory for international travellers

The official notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states, 'Mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) introduced for passengers in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan.'

MoHFW's step to prevent the risk of variants importation

The MoHFW took this step in order to minimise the risk of importation of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from high-risk countries. In view of evolving trajectory of COVID-19 cases in some countries like China, Singapore and more, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decided to revise and update the existing guidelines for international arrivals.

Test to be conducted within 72 hours

The revised guideline of MoHFW reads 'a mandatory requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) has been introduced for passengers in all international flights from these countries.' It further states, 'This will also apply to transiting passengers through the countries irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport.'

Guidelines for International Travellers

The ministry asked to make the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Air Suvidha Portal operational for passengers on all international flights from high-risk countries. A provision should be there for international travellers arriving in India to submit negative RT-PCR test reports. The travellers are also asked to submit a self-declaration form on this portal.

The ministry has asked that the existing practice of post-arrival random testing of 2% travellers (irrespective of the port of departure) shall continue. This arrangement is in practice with effect from 10:00 AM on Sunday, January 01, 2023.

Also Read | COVID-19 update: India reports 243 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,609

Also Read | Foreigner goes missing after testing COVID-19 positive in Agra, provided incorrect contact details

Latest India News