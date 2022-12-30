Friday, December 30, 2022
     
India reports 243 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,609

COVID-19 India cases update: The total active cases in India have increased to 3,609, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2022 12:22 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 243 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 30), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,43,850.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 3,609, the health ministry data showed on Thursday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,552. 

Active cases:

An increase of total 57 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,699. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.09 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3 2324331 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 15   839062   12302  
6 Chandigarh 6 98161   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 6 1163597 14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 35 1980632 17  26521  
10 Goa* 26 255040 4013  
11 Gujarat 41 1266473 11043  
12 Haryana 43 1045845 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 23 308408 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 17 474608 4785  
15 Jharkhand 3   437236   5331  
16 Karnataka 1275 27  4030311 12  40307  
17 Kerala*** 1389 31  6755304 67  71552  
18 Ladakh 3   29178   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 4   1044138   10776  
21 Maharashtra 164 7988008 36  148416
22 Manipur 0   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 1   95158   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 91 1327256 9205  
27 Puducherry 5 173528   1975  
28 Punjab** 49 764867 19289  
29 Rajasthan 88 1305714 9653  
30 Sikkim 1   43819   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 60 3556279 38049  
32 Telangana 71 837142 4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 28 441600 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 46 2104424 23633  
36 West Bengal 58 2097016 21532  
Total# 3552 84  44143665 182  530698
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

