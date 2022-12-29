COVID BF.7 variant LIVE UPDATE: Active Corona cases in country rise to 3,468; hospital mock drills detail out

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Authorities stepped up measures to curb Covid spread

India logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,468, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647). The death toll stands at 5,30,696, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said. It said 1,34,995 tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0. 01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

