Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID BF.7 variant LIVE UPDATE: Active Corona cases in country rise to 3,468; hospital mock drills detail out
Live now

COVID BF.7 variant LIVE UPDATE: Active Corona cases in country rise to 3,468; hospital mock drills detail out

India on Wednesday reported 188 new Covid cases. There are 3,468 active cases in India.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2022 7:54 IST
Authorities stepped up measures to curb Covid spread
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Authorities stepped up measures to curb Covid spread

India logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,468, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647). The death toll stands at 5,30,696, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said. It said 1,34,995 tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0. 01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

Latest India News

Live updates :COVID BF.7 variant - December 29

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 29, 2022 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Out of 2,82,229 oxygen supported-Covid beds, 2,45,894 operational

    Out of the total 2,82,229 oxygen supported-Covid beds, 2,45,894 are operational, they said. Besides, of the 70,073 ICU beds and 57,286 ICU-cum-ventilator beds, 64,711 and 49,236 are functional, respectively.

  • Dec 29, 2022 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    20,021 facilities, including 15,424 government ones conducted mock drill across 37 states

    Mock drill: According to officials, 20,021 facilities, including 15,424 government ones conducted the exercise across 37 states and UTs.Of the total 3,37,710 isolation beds across these facilities, 2,79,202 are functional.

  • Dec 29, 2022 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Over 11,000 oxygen plants are functional and nearly 2. 8 lakh isolation beds are available

    Over 11,000 oxygen plants are functional and nearly 2. 8 lakh isolation beds are available in over 20,000 health facilities across the country where mock drills were conducted on Tuesday to check the operational readiness to deal with Covid amid a surge in cases in some countries, officials said.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News