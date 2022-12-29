Covid: RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers coming from China, 5 other countries from Jan 1, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The government has sounded an alert, tightened Covid guidelines and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

Latest Covid rules: In an attempt to curb the surge in Covid cases, the Centre on Thursday announced that the RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand from January 1, 2023. The flyers will also have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel.

The tests have to be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. This requirement is in addition to the random two per cent tests of all international passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure, the minister said.

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in some countries, the government has sounded an alert, tightened Covid guidelines and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.

Latest India News