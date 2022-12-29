Nearly half of two Chinese passenger flights test positive for COVID-19 after landing in Italy: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP An officer collects passports from residents for renewal and re-applications at a community police station in Beijing.

China COVID-19 wave: Amid a massive surge of Coronavirus in China, nearly half of the passengers who were travelling from Beijing to Milan tested positive for the lethal virus on Monday. According to a report by Bloomberg, the two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday and added the country has announced mandatory testing for passengers coming from the East Asian country.

As per reports, out of the 92 passengers, at least 35 reportedly turned positive for the COVID infection. While on another plane, 62 out of 120 passengers were found infected with the virus. Citing Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso, it said that the passengers who tested positive were isolated and added officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts.

