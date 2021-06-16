IMA says 730 doctors died in Covid second wave, highest in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths of medical practitioners

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday said 730 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far. Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Delhi with 109.

According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

The IMA data shows that 91 doctors were from Tamil Nadu, the highest from any state. 81 doctors from Maharashtra lost their lives, 71 from West Bengal, 70 from Andhra Pradesh, 20 from Assam, 38 from Bihar, 8 each from Chandigarh and Chattisgarh, 3 each from Goa, Manipur and J&K, 62 from Gujarat, 23 from Delhi, 68 from Karnataka, 2 from Himachal Pradesh, 19 from Jharkhand, 4 from Kerala, 22 from Madhya Pradesh, 1 each from Meghalaya and Tripura, 2 from Pondicherry, 14 each from Odisha and Haryana, 20 from Punjab, 17 from Rajasthan, 12 from Telangana, 5 from Uttarakhand and 65 from Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Over 500 doctors died in Covid-19 second wave

READ MORE | 329 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 during 2nd wave, maximum 80 from Bihar: IMA

Latest India News