Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID positivity rate comes down to 12.13% in Gurugram.

In two weeks' time, Covid-19 positivity rate in Gurugram district has come down to 12.13 per cent from 24 per cent. Similarly, the recovery rate has also increased to 95.65 per cent, according to an official statement of the district administration.

According to health officials, now the number of daily reported patients in Gurugram district has come down significantly. Only 516 Covid cases were reported in Gurugram on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Yash Garg said that on April 29, the district registered a positivity rate of 41.98 per cent, 34.91 per cent on April 30, 34.4 per cent on May 2, 24 per cent on May 11 and on May 23, it came down to 12.13 per cent.

"The recovery rate of the district's corona patients is increasing rapidly. Presently, the recovery rate of the district has been 95.65 per cent, which is commendable," Garg said.

He said that to provide maximum health facilities to the people and increase awareness about preventive measures of Covid infection, the health workers are providing health facilities to the people as per their needs. Also, the awareness of corona infection in the district has increased among the people. Corona patients in Gurugram are now also recovering from home.

Civil Surgeon Gurugram, Dr Virender Yadav said that the trust of people about home isolation in the district has increased compared to the previous year. Also, the team of dedicated doctors has also been set up for counseling of patients living in home isolation so that people can seek help during home isolation period.

Yadav said that 8 to 10 thousand people are being tested daily. An intensive testing campaign is being carried out by the Health Department team in the high-rise area.

"To combat Covid infection, it is necessary to identify corona infected patients in the district as soon as possible. Due to timely identification of such patients, they are treated in time, which also reduces the risk of their lives. We appealed to the general public that the only way to prevent corona infection is Covid appropriate behaviour and Covid vaccination. Therefore, people should get their registration done soon for vaccination on the Arogya Setu App or CoWin portal so that the chain of corona infection can be broken," Yadav said.

