Gurugram: 77 pc patients aged above 50 die of Covid, reveals heath department

A data of the Gurugram health department revealed that between April 1 to May 10, 77 per cent of the patients who succumbed to the lethal virus in the district were over 50 years of age while, only 23 per cent patients who died due to the dreaded virus were below 50 years of age. In Gurugram, so far, a total of 673 people have lost their lives amid a high number of Covid-19 infections.

According to a daily health bulletin, between April 1 and May 10, 235 patients have died due to Covid in the district, of which 181 were over 50 years of age.

Among them, 62 patients are in the age group 61-70 and only 1 patient in the age group of 91-100 died due to the coronavirus infection.

Besides, only 1 patient in the age group of 11-20 died due to the novel coronavirus.

The figure also showed that the virus has claimed lives of more men than women. Of the 235 patients who died of the coronavirus between April 1 and May 10, around 82 were women and 153 men.

Meanwhile, the Covid recovery rate in Gurugram has reached 79.64 per cent.

The officials said that to prevent Covid infections, an action plan has been prepared by the district administration which focusing on testing, tracing and treatment.

"To curb Covid infections, around 138 teams of the health department are working in a planned manner in different areas of the district. Also, a dedicated team of the health department is monitoring the conditions of home isolation patients," Chief Medical Officer Gurugram, Virender Yadav said.

Yadav said that due to awareness among the district residents, administration and health department, the rate of recovery of Covid is constantly improving.

(With IANS inputs)

