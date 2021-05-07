Gurugram hospitals with over 50 beds capacity to set up oxygen plants

Image Source : PTI Oxygen refilling being done at a hospital.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has asked all the hospitals with more than 50 beds capacity to manage their own liquid oxygen requirements. For this, they can either set up a liquid oxygen plant or arrange a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), he said. Garg chaired a virtual Covid review meeting on Friday.

"To fulfil oxygen needs in Gurugram it is planned to set up 6 oxygen plants in the district. Besides, the administration is also trying to set up an oxygen plant under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"Till such time these plants are operational, the administration is also arranging oxygen concentrators to increase the supply of oxygen. The administration has already got about 50 concentrators and efforts are on to arrange 250 to 300 concentrators in the next 7 to 8 days," Garg said.

Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav who also attended the meeting informed that PSA based 1,000 LPM oxygen plants will be set up at the Civil Hospital in Gurugram. In addition, PSA based LPM plants will be set up at Sub Divisional Hospitals, Sohna and Pataudi.

Garg assured that the Covid patients currently admitted in the city's hospitals registered with the district administration will not face oxygen shortage.

Regarding the supply of the injections Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, Garg informed that the state government has decided that it will issue the quota of Remedesivir injections for each district which will be distributed to the hospitals by the civil surgeon according to the number of patients.

For injection Tocilizumab, the government has constituted a 3-member committee under the chairmanship of Dr Dhruv Chaudhary, senior physician at PGIMS Rohtak.

This committee will release an injection after seeing the patient's prescription which will come from PGIMS Rohtak itself. These injections will not be available with the private stockists.

Garg said that temporary hospitals are being constructed in the district, in which about 400 beds will be arranged in the next one week.

Around 100 beds are being arranged at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, which will be run by Medanta Hospital. In collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, in addition to 100 beds in Sector 27, 150 beds are being arranged jointly with the Indian Air Force and M3M. A 50-bed temporary hospital is being built in collaboration with DLF.

THe DC stated that a plan has also been prepared for patients in home isolation in the district who need oxygen.

"A portal will soon be made where such patients or their attendants will be able to register. After that, cylinders of oxygen will be distributed to the needy people by making 25 - 30 decentralized points in the city. The cooperation of civil defence, NGOs and social workers will be taken in this work," he said.

