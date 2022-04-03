COVID pandemic: India reports 1,096 new cases with 81 fatalities in a day

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 13,013 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,345
- India saw a total of 1,447 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,096 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 81 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 3), the country saw a total of 1,447 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,93,773.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,013 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,345. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,07,64,883 samples have been tested up to April 2 for COVID-19. Of these 4,65,904 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delhi logged 114 fresh COVID-19 cases with an increased positivity rate of 0.71 per cent while zero death due to the viral disease was reported on Saturday, data shared by the city health department showed.
With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally of cases has increased to 18,65,215.The death toll stood at 26,153, it stated. As many as 16,061 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
The city on Friday had reported 131 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent.
Delhi on Thursday logged 113 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate was 0.49 per cent. The city has recorded zero fatality on multiple days in March.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|175
|27
|2304661
|33
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64188
|296
|4
|Assam
|1349
|3
|716208
|3
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|20
|3
|818195
|5
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|17
|4
|90744
|6
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|107
|9
|1138012
|14
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|509
|26
|1838553
|88
|26153
|10
|Goa
|48
|14
|241441
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|64
|5
|1212916
|16
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|256
|2
|974436
|47
|10617
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|86
|16
|280339
|30
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|180
|11
|448863
|14
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|44
|429790
|3
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1558
|45
|3903998
|79
|40054
|17
|Kerala***
|3673
|215
|6461693
|472
|68066
|9
|65
|74
|18
|Ladakh
|6
|1
|27990
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|131
|9
|1030282
|19
|10735
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|937
|26
|7725553
|102
|147787
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|31
|3
|134954
|4
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|15
|4
|92159
|6
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|998
|59
|223070
|178
|686
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|15
|1
|34703
|2
|759
|26
|Odisha
|418
|40
|1278162
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|117
|12
|741285
|23
|17741
|29
|Rajasthan
|163
|43
|1273306
|58
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|9
|38678
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|284
|9
|3414578
|39
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|327
|65
|786878
|72
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|4
|99952
|921
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|493
|3
|429073
|4
|7692
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|376
|14
|2046949
|61
|23496
|36
|West Bengal
|601
|1
|1995661
|69
|21197
|Total#
|13013
|432
|42493773
|1447
|521345
|16
|65
|81
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 9 of deaths reported on 2nd April 2022, + 65 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
