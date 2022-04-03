COVID pandemic: India reports 1,096 new cases with 81 fatalities in a day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects sample of Covid-19 swab test at the Kempegowda bus stand premises, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 13,013 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,345

India saw a total of 1,447 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,096 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 81 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 3), the country saw a total of 1,447 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,93,773.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,013 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,345. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,07,64,883 samples have been tested up to April 2 for COVID-19. Of these 4,65,904 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 114 fresh COVID-19 cases with an increased positivity rate of 0.71 per cent while zero death due to the viral disease was reported on Saturday, data shared by the city health department showed.

With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally of cases has increased to 18,65,215.The death toll stood at 26,153, it stated. As many as 16,061 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The city on Friday had reported 131 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent.

Delhi on Thursday logged 113 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate was 0.49 per cent. The city has recorded zero fatality on multiple days in March.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 175 27 2304661 33 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64188 296 4 Assam 1349 3 716208 3 6639 5 Bihar 20 3 818195 5 12256 6 Chandigarh 17 4 90744 6 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 107 9 1138012 14 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 509 26 1838553 88 26153 10 Goa 48 14 241441 3832 11 Gujarat 64 5 1212916 16 10942 12 Haryana 256 2 974436 47 10617 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 86 16 280339 30 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 180 11 448863 14 4750 15 Jharkhand 44 429790 3 5315 16 Karnataka 1558 45 3903998 79 40054 17 Kerala*** 3673 215 6461693 472 68066 9 65 74 18 Ladakh 6 1 27990 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 131 9 1030282 19 10735 1 1 21 Maharashtra 937 26 7725553 102 147787 2 2 22 Manipur 31 3 134954 4 2120 23 Meghalaya 15 4 92159 6 1593 24 Mizoram 998 59 223070 178 686 1 1 25 Nagaland 15 1 34703 2 759 26 Odisha 418 40 1278162 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 117 12 741285 23 17741 29 Rajasthan 163 43 1273306 58 9552 30 Sikkim 9 38678 452 31 Tamil Nadu 284 9 3414578 39 38025 32 Telangana 327 65 786878 72 4111 33 Tripura 4 99952 921 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 493 3 429073 4 7692 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 376 14 2046949 61 23496 36 West Bengal 601 1 1995661 69 21197 Total# 13013 432 42493773 1447 521345 16 65 81 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 9 of deaths reported on 2nd April 2022, + 65 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

