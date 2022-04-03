Sunday, April 03, 2022
     
  COVID pandemic: India reports 1,096 new cases with 81 fatalities in a day

COVID pandemic: India reports 1,096 new cases with 81 fatalities in a day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 13,013 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2022 9:26 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthcare worker collects sample of Covid-19 swab test at the Kempegowda bus stand premises, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 19, 2022. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 13,013 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,345
  • India saw a total of 1,447 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,096 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 81 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 3), the country saw a total of 1,447 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,93,773.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,013 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,345. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,07,64,883 samples have been tested up to April 2 for COVID-19. Of these 4,65,904 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 114 fresh COVID-19 cases with an increased positivity rate of 0.71 per cent while zero death due to the viral disease was reported on Saturday, data shared by the city health department showed.

With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally of cases has increased to 18,65,215.The death toll stood at 26,153, it stated. As many as 16,061 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The city on Friday had reported 131 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent.

Delhi on Thursday logged 113 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate was 0.49 per cent. The city has recorded zero fatality on multiple days in March.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 175 27  2304661 33  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   64188   296      
4 Assam 1349 716208 6639      
5 Bihar 20 818195 12256      
6 Chandigarh 17 90744 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 107 1138012 14  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 509 26  1838553 88  26153      
10 Goa 48 14  241441   3832      
11 Gujarat 64 1212916 16  10942      
12 Haryana 256 974436 47  10617   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 86 16  280339 30  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 180 11  448863 14  4750      
15 Jharkhand 44   429790 5315      
16 Karnataka 1558 45  3903998 79  40054      
17 Kerala*** 3673 215  6461693 472  68066 65 74
18 Ladakh 6 27990   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 131 1030282 19  10735   1
21 Maharashtra 937 26  7725553 102  147787   2
22 Manipur 31 134954 2120      
23 Meghalaya 15 92159 1593      
24 Mizoram 998 59  223070 178  686   1
25 Nagaland 15 34703 759      
26 Odisha 418 40  1278162   9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 117 12  741285 23  17741      
29 Rajasthan 163 43  1273306 58  9552      
30 Sikkim 9   38678   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 284 3414578 39  38025      
32 Telangana 327 65  786878 72  4111      
33 Tripura 4   99952   921   1
34 Uttarakhand 493 429073 7692   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 376 14  2046949 61  23496      
36 West Bengal 601 1995661 69  21197      
Total# 13013 432  42493773 1447  521345 16  65 81
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 9 of deaths reported on 2nd April 2022, + 65 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

