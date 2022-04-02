Fourth COVID wave? WHO warns new variant XE may be most transmissible. All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK COVID variant XE

Covid-19 XE Variant: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning about a new Covid-19 variant. The latest variant is believed to be a combination of two previous versions of the Omicron subvariant - BA.1 and BA.2. It is a recombinant strain of coronavirus, which continues to be a cause for concern. The XE recombinant was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19 and less than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since, the WHO said in a report.

According to WHO, the new variant is 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 subvariant, which makes it most contagious. However, the global health body noted there were "significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity". ALSO READ: Pfizer Covid vaccine in kids aged 5-11 cut Omicron hospitalisations by 68 per cent

So, what symptoms and signs should we look out for? As the new strain is still under close monitoring, not much is known about the infection. The WHO report stated: "WHO continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risk associated with recombinant variants, alongside other SARS-CoV-2 variants, and will provide updates as further evidence becomes available."

Precautions and Treatment