COVID-19: Haryana government allows cinema halls to open at 50 pc seating capacity

Haryana government on Friday (January 28) issued an order relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and allowed the cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

The government also allowed the physical classes of Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both government and private to open with immediate effect from February 1.

However, the government directed the educational institutions to advise the students to get themselves vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on January 26 extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10, but allowed shopping malls and markets to remain open till 7:00 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour.

Initially, various restrictions imposed by the January 5 order in some districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, were imposed in all districts, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) had said in an earlier order issued on January 13.

Now, the guidelines released through orders on January 5, 10, 13 and 18 have been extended till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26.

As per an earlier order, the restrictions which had been extended up to January 28, will now remain in force till 5:00 am of February 10.

The malls and markets are allowed to open up to 7:00 pm as against 6:00 pm earlier. However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large.

Earlier on January 10, the Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests.

