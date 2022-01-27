Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Haryana: Schools for classes 10-12 to reopen from February 1.

The schools for classes 10 to 12 will reopen in Haryana from February 1 (Tuesday), said Education Minister Kanwar Pal on January 25.

"The Haryana government has decided to open schools for 10th, 11th and 12th classes from February 1," Kanwar Pal said in a tweet.

The Haryana government had earlier this month suspended physical classes in all schools amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Online teaching, however, continued and will continue as before even when schools reopen, the Minister later said, adding all Covid- related norms will be strictly followed as earlier when physical classes resume.

The minister said 75 per cent of the students falling in the 15-18 years category had received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in the state.

A decision regarding resuming physical classes for students of other classes will be taken later, they said.

"However, on the contrary, Pal had on Monday said that there is no plan to reopen schools in the state.

Pal had told news agency ANI, "No decision over reopening of schools. Though we were planning to open schools at 33 per cent capacity on different days..., but no decision yet. As the COVID cases decline, we can think over it (reopening schools)."

The state government of Haryana earlier had declared winter holidays in the educational institutions from January 3 to 12 and later physical classes were suspended in view of a surge in the Covid cases.

Notably, there has been growing demand from some private schools and people in many rural areas to reopen the schools.

