COVID-19: India reports 20,139 fresh cases, 38 fatalities in last 24 hours | KNOW FULL DETAILS

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have risen to 1,36,076, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2022 9:27 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate on July 14 was recorded 5.10 per cent
  • India saw a total of 16,482 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,139 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 13), the country saw a total of 16,482 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,28,356.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,36,076, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,32,457. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,557. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 14 was recorded 5.10 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,81,64,348 samples have been tested up to July 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,94,774 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday logged 490 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent and three more deaths, according to data shared by the health department.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, the capital's caseload increased to 19,41,905 and the death toll climbed to 26,288, the health department bulletin said. The fresh infections came out of 15,495 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago, it said.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality. The city reported 280 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent and no death on Monday.

Of the 9,494 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 115 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,966, up from 1,960 the previous day. As many as 1,380 patients are under home isolation, it said. There are 253 containment zones in the national capital, it added.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 46 10095 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2121 79  2308349 328  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 205 64291 51  296      
4 Assam 2584 399  717333 190  7992   1
5 Bihar 2511 166  822361 398  12266   1
6 Chandigarh 408 15  93016 57  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 2068 168  1141177 218  14045      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 11492 4      
9 Delhi 1966 1913651 481  26288   3
10 Goa 813 19  245608 148  3844   1
11 Gujarat 4225 69  1224576 673  10950      
12 Haryana 1601 21  1008453 386  10630      
13 Himachal Pradesh 1580 230  282769 128  4144      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 769 31  450764 109  4758      
15 Jharkhand 888 88  430980 101  5323      
16 Karnataka 6603 184  3935088 1047  40125      
17 Kerala*** 26451 768  6584680 2761  70186   16 16
18 Ladakh 49 28311 12  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 901 44  1034303 127  10746      
21 Maharashtra 16922 645  7845300 3210  148001 10    10
22 Manipur 268 52  135225 18  2120      
23 Meghalaya 131 16  92441 1595      
24 Mizoram 964 93  228559 12  706      
25 Nagaland 42 34762 762      
26 Odisha 3511 323  1282690 420  9127      
27 Puducherry 915   165176 174  1962      
28 Punjab 1260 50  746227 206  17786      
29 Rajasthan 1265 53  1279316 134  9572      
30 Sikkim 310 57  38837 11  458      
31 Tamil Nadu 18282 428  3452216 2697  38028      
32 Telangana 5082 30  798468 557  4111      
33 Tripura 584 197  100037 17  923      
34 Uttarakhand 883 15  430823 54  7698   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 2363 38  2069109 382  23549   1
36 West Bengal 27496 1616  2010513 1359  21255   4
Total# 136076 3619  43028356 16482  525557 22  16 38
***Note for Kerala 16-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:00 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 10 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 06 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

 

