COVID-19: India reports 20,139 fresh cases, 38 fatalities in last 24 hours | KNOW FULL DETAILS

Highlights
- An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate on July 14 was recorded 5.10 per cent
- India saw a total of 16,482 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,139 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 13), the country saw a total of 16,482 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,28,356.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,36,076, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,32,457.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,557. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 14 was recorded 5.10 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,81,64,348 samples have been tested up to July 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,94,774 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday logged 490 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent and three more deaths, according to data shared by the health department.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, the capital's caseload increased to 19,41,905 and the death toll climbed to 26,288, the health department bulletin said. The fresh infections came out of 15,495 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago, it said.
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality. The city reported 280 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent and no death on Monday.
Of the 9,494 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 115 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,966, up from 1,960 the previous day. As many as 1,380 patients are under home isolation, it said. There are 253 containment zones in the national capital, it added.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|46
|3
|10095
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2121
|79
|2308349
|328
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|205
|6
|64291
|51
|296
|4
|Assam
|2584
|399
|717333
|190
|7992
|1
|1
|5
|Bihar
|2511
|166
|822361
|398
|12266
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|408
|15
|93016
|57
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2068
|168
|1141177
|218
|14045
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|2
|11492
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1966
|6
|1913651
|481
|26288
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|813
|19
|245608
|148
|3844
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|4225
|69
|1224576
|673
|10950
|12
|Haryana
|1601
|21
|1008453
|386
|10630
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1580
|230
|282769
|128
|4144
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|769
|31
|450764
|109
|4758
|15
|Jharkhand
|888
|88
|430980
|101
|5323
|16
|Karnataka
|6603
|184
|3935088
|1047
|40125
|17
|Kerala***
|26451
|768
|6584680
|2761
|70186
|16
|16
|18
|Ladakh
|49
|2
|28311
|12
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|901
|44
|1034303
|127
|10746
|21
|Maharashtra
|16922
|645
|7845300
|3210
|148001
|10
|10
|22
|Manipur
|268
|52
|135225
|18
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|131
|16
|92441
|5
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|964
|93
|228559
|12
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|42
|8
|34762
|3
|762
|26
|Odisha
|3511
|323
|1282690
|420
|9127
|27
|Puducherry
|915
|165176
|174
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1260
|50
|746227
|206
|17786
|29
|Rajasthan
|1265
|53
|1279316
|134
|9572
|30
|Sikkim
|310
|57
|38837
|11
|458
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|18282
|428
|3452216
|2697
|38028
|32
|Telangana
|5082
|30
|798468
|557
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|584
|197
|100037
|17
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|883
|15
|430823
|54
|7698
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2363
|38
|2069109
|382
|23549
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|27496
|1616
|2010513
|1359
|21255
|4
|4
|Total#
|136076
|3619
|43028356
|16482
|525557
|22
|16
|38
|***Note for Kerala 16-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:00 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 10 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 06 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )