After 113 days, India sees jump in Covid cases as 524 fresh infections surface in 24 hours

Covid update: India witnessed a slight jump in fresh Covid cases on Sunday when the daily figure crossed over 500 to 524 after a gap of 113 days. With this, the active cases in the country rose to 3,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The overall death, toll ever since pandemic first hit the country, has increased to 5,30,781 with one new fatality reported in Kerala, government data said.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).

Meanwhile, nation's recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,093, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

