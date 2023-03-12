Are you taking an Ipill!? Know these side effects before taking another one

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know these side effects before taking an Ipill!

The iPill, also known as the morning-after pill, is a form of emergency contraception that is widely used by women across the world. It is a type of medication that can be taken within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse to prevent unwanted pregnancy. While the iPill is effective at preventing pregnancy, it is not without its side effects. Here are the potential side effects of the iPill and tips on how to manage them.

Nausea: Some women may experience mild to moderate nausea within a few hours of taking the medication. This can be managed by taking the pill with food or drinking plenty of water. If nausea persists, it may be necessary to consult a doctor.

Vomiting: This is less common than nausea but can still occur in some women. Vomiting can cause dehydration, so it is important to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. If the vomiting persists, it may be necessary to seek medical attention.

Irregular bleeding: The iPill can also cause changes to a woman's menstrual cycle. Some women may experience irregular bleeding or spots after taking the pill. If the bleeding persists or becomes heavy, it is important to consult a doctor.

In rare cases, the iPill can cause more serious side effects, such as allergic reactions or blood clots. It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you experience symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, or swelling of the face, lips, or tongue.d

FAQs

Q: Can iPill be used as a regular form of birth control?

A: No, iPill is not intended to be used as a regular form of birth control. It should only be used in emergency situations and should not be relied upon as a primary method of contraception.

Q: What is iPill?

A: iPill is an emergency contraceptive pill that is used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sexual intercourse or contraceptive failure.

