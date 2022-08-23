India reports 8,586 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 96,506

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,416

Total recovery rate of COVID reached at around 98.59 per cent on August 23

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 8,586 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,33,624.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,506, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 97,648.

Active cases :

A decrease of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,416. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Monday reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. The fresh cases came out of 6,744 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,94,448 and the death toll to 26,427, it said. On Sunday, Delhi reported 942 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent. On Saturday, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities.

Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 percent. Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,645, down from 5,141 the previous day. As many as 3,560 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,422 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 475 are occupied, it said. There are 310 containment zones in the city, it added. Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48 2 10391 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1079 18 2320121 160 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 126 3 66128 5 296 4 Assam 3027 92 732506 37 8028 5 Bihar 743 7 833775 169 12290 6 Chandigarh 437 32 96804 92 1177 7 Chhattisgarh 1447 66 1156705 160 14100 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 2 11563 2 4 9 Delhi 5141 418 1962262 1360 26420 10 Goa* 1060 28 250057 87 3857 11 Gujarat 2287 266 1254494 496 10999 12 Haryana 3708 1 1033417 594 10664 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1821 55 303339 103 4191 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2597 313 468668 589 4779 15 Jharkhand 365 5 435979 26 5330 16 Karnataka 10508 56 3990113 662 40210 2 17 Kerala*** 7851 77 6665823 1002 70713 18 Ladakh 74 5 28848 3 229 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 639 62 1041453 125 10766 1 21 Maharashtra 11641 225 7924547 2055 148195 2 22 Manipur 100 4 137364 4 2145 2 23 Meghalaya 350 13 94353 26 1616 1 24 Mizoram 704 71 234684 126 717 25 Nagaland 18 2 35094 2 776 26 Odisha 2219 492 1313679 778 9163 1 27 Puducherry 287 9 170162 53 1967 28 Punjab** 16269 217 747101 17877 2 29 Rajasthan 4244 69 1291276 467 9610 4 30 Sikkim 239 7 42646 28 483 31 Tamil Nadu 5947 140 3519342 743 38033 32 Telangana 2672 39 825091 291 4111 33 Tripura 95 3 106640 4 938 34 Uttarakhand 1707 39 437819 41 7734 35 Uttar Pradesh 4305 271 2090914 951 23595 2 36 West Bengal 3891 190 2079423 482 21441 4 Total# 97648 2231 43723944 11726 527368 26 ***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 22nd august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1775 Total number of recovered cases is 759211 Total number of deaths is 20455 *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

