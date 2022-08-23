India reports 8,586 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 96,506

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,416
- Total recovery rate of COVID reached at around 98.59 per cent on August 23
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 8,586 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,33,624.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,506, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 97,648.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,416. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Monday reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. The fresh cases came out of 6,744 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,94,448 and the death toll to 26,427, it said. On Sunday, Delhi reported 942 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent. On Saturday, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities.
Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 percent. Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,645, down from 5,141 the previous day. As many as 3,560 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.
Of the 9,422 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 475 are occupied, it said. There are 310 containment zones in the city, it added. Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|48
|2
|10391
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1079
|18
|2320121
|160
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|126
|3
|66128
|5
|296
|4
|Assam
|3027
|92
|732506
|37
|8028
|5
|Bihar
|743
|7
|833775
|169
|12290
|6
|Chandigarh
|437
|32
|96804
|92
|1177
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1447
|66
|1156705
|160
|14100
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|2
|11563
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5141
|418
|1962262
|1360
|26420
|10
|Goa*
|1060
|28
|250057
|87
|3857
|11
|Gujarat
|2287
|266
|1254494
|496
|10999
|12
|Haryana
|3708
|1
|1033417
|594
|10664
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1821
|55
|303339
|103
|4191
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2597
|313
|468668
|589
|4779
|15
|Jharkhand
|365
|5
|435979
|26
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|10508
|56
|3990113
|662
|40210
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|7851
|77
|6665823
|1002
|70713
|18
|Ladakh
|74
|5
|28848
|3
|229
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|639
|62
|1041453
|125
|10766
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|11641
|225
|7924547
|2055
|148195
|2
|22
|Manipur
|100
|4
|137364
|4
|2145
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|350
|13
|94353
|26
|1616
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|704
|71
|234684
|126
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|18
|2
|35094
|2
|776
|26
|Odisha
|2219
|492
|1313679
|778
|9163
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|287
|9
|170162
|53
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|16269
|217
|747101
|17877
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|4244
|69
|1291276
|467
|9610
|4
|30
|Sikkim
|239
|7
|42646
|28
|483
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5947
|140
|3519342
|743
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|2672
|39
|825091
|291
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|95
|3
|106640
|4
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1707
|39
|437819
|41
|7734
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4305
|271
|2090914
|951
|23595
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|3891
|190
|2079423
|482
|21441
|4
|Total#
|97648
|2231
|43723944
|11726
|527368
|26
|***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 22nd august 2022
|Total number of active cases is 1775
|Total number of recovered cases is 759211
|Total number of deaths is 20455
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.