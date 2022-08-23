Tuesday, August 23, 2022
     
India reports 8,586 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 96,506

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 96,506, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2022 9:37 IST
COVID-19 cases in India, Covid cases in india, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 In
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,416
  • Total recovery rate of COVID reached at around 98.59 per cent on August 23

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 8,586 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,33,624.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,506, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 97,648.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra reports 1,183 Covid cases, 1 death; active tally at 11,725

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,416. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

 

 

ALSO READ: Japan PM Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid, to remain in isolation

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Monday reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. The fresh cases came out of 6,744 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,94,448 and the death toll to 26,427, it said. On Sunday, Delhi reported 942 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent. On Saturday, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities.

Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 percent. Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,645, down from 5,141 the previous day. As many as 3,560 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,422 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 475 are occupied, it said. There are 310 containment zones in the city, it added. Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48 10391 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1079 18  2320121 160  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 126 66128 296  
4 Assam 3027 92  732506 37  8028  
5 Bihar 743 833775 169  12290  
6 Chandigarh 437 32  96804 92  1177  
7 Chhattisgarh 1447 66  1156705 160  14100
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11563 4  
9 Delhi 5141 418  1962262 1360  26420  
10 Goa* 1060 28  250057 87  3857  
11 Gujarat 2287 266  1254494 496  10999  
12 Haryana 3708 1033417 594  10664
13 Himachal Pradesh 1821 55  303339 103  4191
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2597 313  468668 589  4779  
15 Jharkhand 365 435979 26  5330  
16 Karnataka 10508 56  3990113 662  40210
17 Kerala*** 7851 77  6665823 1002  70713  
18 Ladakh 74 28848 229  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 639 62  1041453 125  10766
21 Maharashtra 11641 225  7924547 2055  148195
22 Manipur 100 137364 2145
23 Meghalaya 350 13  94353 26  1616
24 Mizoram 704 71  234684 126  717  
25 Nagaland 18 35094 776  
26 Odisha 2219 492  1313679 778  9163
27 Puducherry 287 170162 53  1967  
28 Punjab** 16269 217  747101   17877
29 Rajasthan 4244 69  1291276 467  9610
30 Sikkim 239 42646 28  483  
31 Tamil Nadu 5947 140  3519342 743  38033  
32 Telangana 2672 39  825091 291  4111  
33 Tripura 95 106640 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1707 39  437819 41  7734  
35 Uttar Pradesh 4305 271  2090914 951  23595
36 West Bengal 3891 190  2079423 482  21441
Total# 97648 2231  43723944 11726  527368 26 
***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 22nd august 2022
Total number of active cases is 1775
Total number of recovered cases is 759211
Total number of deaths is 20455
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

 

