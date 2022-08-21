Japan PM Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid, to remain in isolation

Follow us on Image Source : AP Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Japan PM tests Covid positive : The Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida tested positive for Covid on Sunday putting his travel plans on hold as he remains in isolation and recuperates. Kishida had tested positive in the Covid PCR test after showing symptoms of the virus late on Saturday, said Noriyuki Shikata, cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister’s office. He further added that the symptoms include a slight fever and cough.

“Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he said. The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected.

Kishida won’t go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East. Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Kishida — have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.

(With inputs from AP)

