India's COVID-19 caseload goes past 7 million-mark; recoveries over 6 mn

The coronavirus tally in India moved past the 70-lakh mark on Saturday, according to data from states and union territories. The total number of recoveries too have crossed 60 lakh. The figures are yet to be updated in the Union Health Ministry's official data which will be released post 9 am.

As per data published by the Health Ministry at 8 am on Saturday, 73,272 new infections were recorded, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 69,79,423, while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a day. However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 70,43,143, death toll at 1,08,286 and recoveries at 60,66,031. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

