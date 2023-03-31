COVID-19 scare: Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold review meet today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and senior officials will be present at the meeting.

COVID-19: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday will hold a review meeting to take stock of the situation, said official. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and senior officials will be present at the meeting.

On Thursday, Bharadwaj met with Health department officials to take stock of the situation. Speaking to reporters after chairing meeting, Bhardwaj said "there is no need to panic as of now, but we are monitoring the situation."

COVID testing to be increased

"The infection rate is definitely more than ten per cent but the number of tests is very less. We will increase testing, as the situation demands. Hospitals are advised to test all suspected Covid patients,” he added.

The Health Minister had also informed that Kejriwal will hold a review meeting with the Health department.

Also Read: Need not panic, cases are mild: Randeep Guleria on rising Covid, H3N2 infections

The national capital recorded 295 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department. On Wednesday, the city logged 300 cases, the first time since August 31, and two deaths while the positivity rate had jumped to 13.89 per cent.

India reports 3,095 new infections

Meanwhile, India continued to report over 3,000 COVID cases for the second day in a row with 3,095 new infections in the last 24 hours. The country recorded the highest one-day fresh infections in the last nearly six months. The active caseload in the country increased from 13,509 yesterday to 15,208 today which is 0.03 of the total number of cases.

Also Read: TV actress Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid 19: 'This covid is worst than the previous one'

Latest India News