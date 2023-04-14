Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid 19: New infections in India soar up to 11,109 in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 49,622

Covid-19: The fresh infections in the last 24 hours have soared up to 11,109. While the active caseload stands at 49,622. According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, India on Friday crossed the 11,000 mark. This week, India witnessed a continuous surge on the fifth consecutive day. On Thursday, the country witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly eight months, while 19 more deaths were recorded including four reconciled by Kerala.

Death toll

The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths. While three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Daily positivity rate

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 percent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29 percent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,97,269) The active cases now comprise 0.11 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,16,586 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | COVID19: No severe infection in children due to Omicron variant XBB.1.16, says Delhi Health Minister

ALSO READ | Covid cases may peak in coming weeks in Delhi amid spurt in single-day caseload: LNGP director

Latest India News