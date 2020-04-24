Lockdown: 2 arrested with cigarettes worth ₹30,000 in Bengaluru

COVID-19 Lockdown: 2 persons arrested in Bengaluru with cigarettes worth Rs 30,000

Bengaluru City Crime Branch has arrested 2 persons in the city in possession of cigarettes worth Rs 30,000. As per the crime branch officials, these people were selling the cigarettes online amid the COVID-19 lockdown inflicted across the country.

Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru have notched up to 110, which is the highest in the state. Other cities in Karataka to have COVID-19 spread are Mysore (84), Belagavi (42), Vijayapur (32) and Kalaburgi (27).

COVID-19 tally in India has surged past 20,000 while the death toll is nearing in on 700.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage