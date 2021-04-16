COVID 19: Harsh Vardhan to hold virtual review meetings with AIIMS officials, state health ministers

Image Source : PTI Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to hold virtual meet with AIIMS officials and other state government Health Ministers

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a virtual Covid 19 review meeting with health ministers of states with maximum cases on Saturday. He will discuss the surge in covid cases in the country. New measures to ramp up Covid 19 curbing will be discussed in these meetings. On Monday, he will hold another virtual meet with AIIMS officials.

"I will hold a meeting tomorrow with health ministers of states with maximum COVID 19 cases in the country. On Monday we will hold a virtual meet with AIIMS hospital officials across the country to discuss new ways to ramp up covid measures in the country".

On Friday, Harsh Vardhan also visited the AIIMS Trauma Center. He reviewed arrangements in the COVID ward. "The bed capacity in this trauma center is 266 out of which 253 beds are occupied", he said. "To appropriate the arrangement, 70 more beds need to be added into this ward. We're sure that we will be successful in curbing the ongoing Covid surge in the country", he added. He also assured that strong action will be taken against those who are involved in the illegal sale of Remdisivir.

