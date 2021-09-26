India logs 28,326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nadia: Physically challenged persons gather at during a special Covid- 19 vaccination camp

India recorded 28,326 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 260 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 26,032 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.77 per cent and total recoveries to 3,29,02,351.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,03,476, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

85.60 Crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7473 129 Andhra Pradesh 13208 2018324 14125 Arunachal Pradesh 358 53717 274 Assam 4661 589924 5838 Bihar 65 716212 9660 Chandigarh 44 64346 819 Chhattisgarh 294 991371 13564 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 379 1413221 25085 Goa 946 171776 3299 Gujarat 149 815599 10082 Haryana 332 760663 9810 Himachal Pradesh 1800 212736 3666 Jammu and Kashmir 1563 322897 4421 Jharkhand 82 342974 5133 Karnataka 13336 2921567 37717 Kerala 165727 4423772 24438 Ladakh 157 20414 207 Lakshadweep 5 10305 51 Madhya Pradesh 117 781852 10518 Maharashtra 41550 6360735 138834 Manipur 2084 115747 1843 Meghalaya 1945 77302 1391 Mizoram 16556 71321 289 Nagaland 465 29992 662 Odisha 5382 1010183 8170 Puducherry 932 123244 1836 Punjab 282 584681 16505 Rajasthan 88 945255 8954 Sikkim 617 30224 385 Tamil Nadu 17263 2602833 35476 Telangana 4701 656285 3912 Tripura 293 82949 811 Uttarakhand 228 335853 7393 Uttar Pradesh 177 1686694 22890 West Bengal 7674 1539244 18727 Total# 303476 32902351 446918 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

