Sunday, September 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 28,326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths in last 24 hours

India logs 28,326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,03,476, the health ministry data showed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2021 9:29 IST
covid cases today
Image Source : PTI

Nadia: Physically challenged persons gather at during a special Covid- 19 vaccination camp

India recorded 28,326 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 260 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 26,032 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.77 per cent and total recoveries to 3,29,02,351.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,03,476, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

85.60 Crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7473 129
Andhra Pradesh 13208 2018324 14125
Arunachal Pradesh 358 53717 274
Assam 4661 589924 5838
Bihar 65 716212 9660
Chandigarh 44 64346 819
Chhattisgarh 294 991371 13564
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4
Delhi 379 1413221 25085
Goa 946 171776 3299
Gujarat 149 815599 10082
Haryana 332 760663 9810
Himachal Pradesh 1800 212736 3666
Jammu and Kashmir 1563 322897 4421
Jharkhand 82 342974 5133
Karnataka 13336 2921567 37717
Kerala 165727 4423772 24438
Ladakh 157 20414 207
Lakshadweep 5 10305 51
Madhya Pradesh 117 781852 10518
Maharashtra 41550 6360735 138834
Manipur 2084 115747 1843
Meghalaya 1945 77302 1391
Mizoram 16556 71321 289
Nagaland 465 29992 662
Odisha 5382 1010183 8170
Puducherry 932 123244 1836
Punjab 282 584681 16505
Rajasthan 88 945255 8954
Sikkim 617 30224 385
Tamil Nadu 17263 2602833 35476
Telangana 4701 656285 3912
Tripura 293 82949 811
Uttarakhand 228 335853 7393
Uttar Pradesh 177 1686694 22890
West Bengal 7674 1539244 18727
Total# 303476 32902351 446918
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Also Read: India to make available 8 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine: PM Modi at Quad Summit

Also Read: Karnataka: Covid curbs relaxed; theatres, pubs to open from October. Check full list of guidelines

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News