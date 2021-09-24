Karnataka: Covid curbs relaxed; cinema halls, pubs to open from October. Check full list of guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The people who have got a minimum of one Covid vaccination shot will only be allowed to theatres and pubs

Karnataka government on Friday has given a nod to full house shows in theatres, and the opening of pubs in the state from October with restrictions, especially for pregnant women and children. The decision was announced after the Covid Expert Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. With Yadgir, Kalburgi, and Mysuru districts recording a lower rate of vaccination, Revenue Minister R. Ashok and Health Minister K. Sudhakar will visit those districts and create awareness along with local representatives and NGOs and religious institutions, Bommai said.

Full list of guidelines announced by the Chief Minister:

Classes from 6 to 12 to operate from Monday to Friday with full strength in districts having a positivity rate less than 1 per cent. Cinema theatres will operate with full capacity in all districts which have less than 1 per cent Covid positivity rate Pubs in the state will also be allowed to function from October 3 under the same condition, and if the Covid positivity rate is more than 2 per cent, pubs and cinemas will be closed The people who have got a minimum of one Covid vaccination shot will only be allowed to theatres and pubs Night curfew has been extended from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Separate guidelines for Dasara festivities. Strict regulation will be in place in the bordering districts of Maharashtra and Kerala.

