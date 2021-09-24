COVID-19: 10 day curfew announced in parts of Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE All educational institutions, shopping malls, and other businesses shall remain closed during the 10-day long curfew and only essential services would be allowed.

In view of the daily rising COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, the authorities on Friday imposed a 10 day long curfew in the parts of the city.

An order issued by District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz said that a strict curfew shall come into force from Friday itself in areas falling under Zadibal and Lal Bazar municipal wards.

All educational institutions, shopping malls, and other businesses shall remain closed during the 10-day long curfew and only essential services would be allowed. Stand-alone milk, vegetable, and grocery shops have been exempted from curfew restrictions in these areas.

