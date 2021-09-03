India logs 45,352 fresh COVID-19 cases, 366 deaths in 24 hours; recovery rate stands at 97.45%

Friday, September 03, 2021
     
According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 34,791 discharges in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2021 9:31 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: People wait in a line to get inoculated with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre

India recorded 45,352 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 366 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 34,791 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.45 per cent and total recoveries to 3,20,63,616.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,99,778, the ministry data showed. 

Of the 45,352 fresh cases of Covid-19, 32,097 cases and 188 deaths were recorded in the state of Kerala alone. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,39,895. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,65,35,068 samples have been tested up to September 2 for COVID-19. Of these 16,66,334 samples were tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7431 129
Andhra Pradesh 14702 1988101 13877
Arunachal Pradesh 829 52066 261
Assam 6775 578101 5677
Bihar 90 715984 9654
Chandigarh 37 64259 814
Chhattisgarh 385 990588 13555
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10655 4
Delhi 344 1412413 25082
Goa 913 170031 3202
Gujarat 151 815213 10081
Haryana 647 760196 9679
Himachal Pradesh 1788 208612 3604
Jammu and Kashmir 1320 319889 4409
Jharkhand 143 342647 5132
Karnataka 18404 2896079 37361
Kerala 240736 3860248 21149
Ladakh 68 20298 207
Lakshadweep 25 10272 51
Madhya Pradesh 91 781590 10516
Maharashtra 54138 6281985 137551
Manipur 3320 109392 1790
Meghalaya 2275 72714 1322
Mizoram 10383 51390 219
Nagaland 778 28802 624
Odisha 6556 994639 8028
Puducherry 837 121150 1815
Punjab 353 583927 16435
Rajasthan 84 945070 8954
Sikkim 1055 28599 371
Tamil Nadu 16478 2566504 34961
Telangana 5809 649002 3878
Tripura 878 81446 803
Uttarakhand 383 335264 7387
Uttar Pradesh 258 1686287 22841
West Bengal 8734 1522772 18472
Total# 399778 32063616 439895
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

