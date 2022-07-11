COVID-19: India logs 16,678 fresh cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test at KSRTC bus stand

Highlights India recorded 16,678 new cases of the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours.

India saw a total of 14,629 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to 98.5%

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,454.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 16,678 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 26 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 11), the country saw a total of 14,629 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.5 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,29,83,162.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,30,713, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 2,023 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,454. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,68,88,980 samples have been tested up to July 10 for COVID-19. Of these 2,78,266 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 6 10069 9 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2008 75 2307519 236 14733 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 160 11 64227 296 4 Assam 1607 66 716943 20 7991 5 Bihar 2104 146 821427 275 12262 6 Chandigarh 371 10 92873 71 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1466 11 1140650 99 14043 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 2 11485 2 4 9 Delhi 2146 118 1912305 549 26284 2 2 10 Goa 845 33 245246 75 3843 11 Gujarat 4129 83 1222844 463 10948 12 Haryana 1946 6 1007158 290 10628 13 Himachal Pradesh 1139 38 282253 32 4143 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 756 2 450527 86 4758 15 Jharkhand 625 23 430764 47 5322 16 Karnataka 6898 205 3932000 737 40123 17 Kerala*** 27643 928 6575236 3794 70150 2 16 18 18 Ladakh 57 39 28285 48 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 11359 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 807 19 1033980 111 10745 21 Maharashtra 18369 303 7837679 2894 147976 22 Manipur 144 14 135175 13 2120 23 Meghalaya 100 18 92422 6 1595 24 Mizoram 656 43 228502 46 706 25 Nagaland 35 3 34749 762 26 Odisha 2841 337 1281537 239 9126 27 Puducherry 831 46 164867 83 1962 28 Punjab 1199 51 745681 100 17784 29 Rajasthan 1126 94 1279014 23 9570 30 Sikkim 162 16 38811 13 457 31 Tamil Nadu 18819 23 3444682 2560 38028 32 Telangana 5180 9 796833 468 4111 33 Tripura 122 16 99997 6 923 34 Uttarakhand 827 16 430660 62 7697 35 Uttar Pradesh 2281 16 2068199 319 23547 36 West Bengal 23264 2105 2007204 853 21243 4 4 Total# 130713 2023 42983162 14629 525454 10 16 26 ***Note for Kerala 18-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:02 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 12 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 04 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News