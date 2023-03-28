Covid-19: India records 1,573 fresh cases with daily positivity rate at 1.30%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Covid in India: The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections

Covid in India: As the cases of coronavirus are rising once again in the country, India logged as many as 1,517 new infections taking the active numbers to 10,981. According to the health ministry data updated at 8 am on Tuesday, the death toll has increased to 5,30,841 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.30 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.47 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,07, 525), the ministry said. The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to its website.

Over 220 crore doses of vaccine administered

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,65,703, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Health ministry warns states against any complacency

Earlier on Monday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of management of the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the upsurge in cases, with States and UTs through a Video Conference.

Union Health Secretary referred to the message of PM Modi from the high-level review meeting held on 22nd March 2023 and advised States to be on the alert and ensure preparedness for Covid-19 management. He cautioned States and UTs against any complacency and advised them to follow up on the priorities listed in the joint advisory.

