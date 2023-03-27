Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Coronavirus Alert! India logs 1,805 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 10,300

Coronavirus Alert: Once again, India is witnessing a spike in covid-19 cases. Union Health Ministry data reflects that India has logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases on Monday. In addition to this, the active tally has now become a matter of concern for all as it surpassed the 10,000 mark after 134 days.

Active tally at 10,300

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent. The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 am stated. On Sunday, the health ministry had put the count of active cases at 9,433.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,837 with six deaths, one each reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala.

National Covid recovery rate recorded at 98.79 per cent

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated. The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,64,815, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

