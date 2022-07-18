COVID-19: India reports 16,935 fresh cases, 51 fatalities in last 24 hours

Monday, July 18, 2022
     
Covid 19 cases today: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,44,264, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2022 9:35 IST
Highlights

  • India recorded 16,935 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 51 deaths.
  • The country saw a total of 16,069 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,760.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 16,935 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 51 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 18), the country saw a total of 16,069 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,97,510.

Massive jump in active cases:

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,44,264, the health ministry data showed today.  An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,760. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on July 17 was recorded at 4.80 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,94,25,632 samples have been tested up to July 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,92,569 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57   10134 12  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2760 278  2309580 215  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 238 64390 10  296      
4 Assam 3691 205  718452 351  8000   3
5 Bihar 2376 266  824254 683  12270      
6 Chandigarh 524 24  93244 61  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 2742 86  1142073 116  14046   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 11495 4      
9 Delhi 1974 80  1915749 417  26292   1
10 Goa 768 246094 90  3845      
11 Gujarat 4776 144  1227001 500  10954      
12 Haryana 2055 22  1009684 315  10632      
13 Himachal Pradesh 2352 42  283406 83  4148      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1044 77  451230 126  4758      
15 Jharkhand 1045 22  431425 80  5325      
16 Karnataka 7569 273  3938620 670  40131   1
17 Kerala*** 24033 612  6598696 3187  70279 24 29
18 Ladakh 66 28341 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1153 95  1034801 123  10746      
21 Maharashtra 15525 7855840 2179  148026   3
22 Manipur 492 42  135330 27  2121   1
23 Meghalaya 200 18  92510 20  1595      
24 Mizoram 1249 16  228691 41  706      
25 Nagaland 59 34780 764   1
26 Odisha 5149 272  1284835 600  9128      
27 Puducherry 1111 27  165711 114  1963      
28 Punjab 1603 114  746937 133  17794   1
29 Rajasthan 1343 85  1280052 137  9572      
30 Sikkim 537 48  38986 59  461   1
31 Tamil Nadu 17085 143  3462662 2458  38030   1
32 Telangana 4649 251  801018 692  4111      
33 Tripura 1359 77  100145 26  924      
34 Uttarakhand 1097 15  430999 47  7702      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2781 350  2070194 23554   3
36 West Bengal 30791 178  2018791 2476  21276   5
Total# 144264 815  43097510 16069  525760 27  24 51
***Note for Kerala 29-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 05 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 19 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 05 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

