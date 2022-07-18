Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India reports 16,935 fresh cases, 51 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights India recorded 16,935 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 51 deaths.

The country saw a total of 16,069 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,760.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 16,935 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 51 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 18), the country saw a total of 16,069 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,97,510.

Massive jump in active cases:

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,44,264, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,760. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on July 17 was recorded at 4.80 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,94,25,632 samples have been tested up to July 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,92,569 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 10134 12 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2760 278 2309580 215 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 238 4 64390 10 296 4 Assam 3691 205 718452 351 8000 3 3 5 Bihar 2376 266 824254 683 12270 6 Chandigarh 524 24 93244 61 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 2742 86 1142073 116 14046 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 2 11495 2 4 9 Delhi 1974 80 1915749 417 26292 1 1 10 Goa 768 2 246094 90 3845 11 Gujarat 4776 144 1227001 500 10954 12 Haryana 2055 22 1009684 315 10632 13 Himachal Pradesh 2352 42 283406 83 4148 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1044 77 451230 126 4758 15 Jharkhand 1045 22 431425 80 5325 16 Karnataka 7569 273 3938620 670 40131 1 1 17 Kerala*** 24033 612 6598696 3187 70279 5 24 29 18 Ladakh 66 2 28341 8 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1153 95 1034801 123 10746 21 Maharashtra 15525 4 7855840 2179 148026 3 3 22 Manipur 492 42 135330 27 2121 1 1 23 Meghalaya 200 18 92510 20 1595 24 Mizoram 1249 16 228691 41 706 25 Nagaland 59 1 34780 5 764 1 1 26 Odisha 5149 272 1284835 600 9128 27 Puducherry 1111 27 165711 114 1963 28 Punjab 1603 114 746937 133 17794 1 1 29 Rajasthan 1343 85 1280052 137 9572 30 Sikkim 537 48 38986 59 461 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 17085 143 3462662 2458 38030 1 1 32 Telangana 4649 251 801018 692 4111 33 Tripura 1359 77 100145 26 924 34 Uttarakhand 1097 15 430999 47 7702 35 Uttar Pradesh 2781 350 2070194 6 23554 3 3 36 West Bengal 30791 178 2018791 2476 21276 5 5 Total# 144264 815 43097510 16069 525760 27 24 51 ***Note for Kerala 29-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 05 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 19 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 05 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

