COVID-19: 5,441 new in Thane, district death toll reaches 7,130

With the addition of 5,441 coronavirus cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 4,36,092, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. As 52 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 7,130. The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.63 percent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count went up to 72,980, while the death toll is 1,390, another official said. Palghar district's Virar situated Vijay Vallabh Covid Hospital also witnessed a fire breakout that took 13 ICU patients' lives. The fire is being suspected to have started at around 3.15 am due to a short-circuiting of the air conditioner in the intensive care unit.

The Mumbai Circle -- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts -- reported 17,195 new cases on Thursday, taking its overall tally to 12,69,529 now, while 12 deaths mounted its Covid death toll to 22,184

(With PTI Inputs)

