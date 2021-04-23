Image Source : ANI 13 ICU patients die as fire breaks out at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Maharashtra's Virar

At least 13 Coronavirus patients died as a massive fire broke out at a COVID-19 Center in Virar, in Vasai Virar municipal limits, Palghar district on Friday morning . The incident took place at Vijay Vallabh Hospital.

According to the police, a fire broke out at a COVID-19 Center following which affected patients were shifted to nearby hospitals. The fire is being suspected to have started at around 3.15 am due to a short-circuiting of the air conditioner in the intensive care unit.

"13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3am today. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital," Dr. Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar told ANI.

Vijay Vallabh Hospital is a private entity functioning as a Covid hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an enquiry.

This comes just days after 24 COVID-19 patients on life support died after a leak in a medical oxygen tank disrupted the supply of the gas at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, following the disruption of oxygen supply.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the oxygen supply to patients stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital, run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a probe into the incident by a seven-member committee and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of each victim.

Earlier last month, at least ten patients died in a major fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

