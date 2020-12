Image Source : PTI Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin to begin in Chennai's SRM Hospital

The phase-3 human clinical trial of India's own vaccine for coronavirus, Covaxin will begin at the SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Chennai.

In a statement issued, the SRM Medical College Hospital said the vaccine in the third phase will be tested on about 1,000-1,500 volunteers.

During the first phase, the vaccine was tested on 30 volunteers, and in the second phase, on over 150 persons and their health is being monitored, it added.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Latest India News