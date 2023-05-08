Court orders inquiry into Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Gujarati 'thug' remarks; next hearing on May 20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Court orders inquiry into Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Gujarati 'thug' remarks

Ahmedabad: A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on Monday ordered an inquiry into the criminal defamation complaint filed against Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged remark that "only Gujaratis can be thugs".

The complaint has been filed against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (dealing with criminal defamation). The complaint was filed by a social worker and businessman Haresh Mehta (63).

Court to examine witnesses on May 20

The court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate DJ Parmar in Ahmedabad has ordered the inquiry under Section 202 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) before deciding on issuing summons to him. The court is likely to examine witnesses on May 20 as part of the process. The CrPC section 202 deals with inquiry for the purpose of issuing process (summons) based on material against the accused.

The court will examine the authenticity of evidence in the form of a CD (compact disc) and a pen drive containing the alleged remark of Yadav submitted by the complainant, Mehta's lawyer PR Patel said. It will also examine people who heard the said remark in the next hearing slated on May 20, Patel said.

Mehta had filed his complaint in the court of metropolitan magistrate and submitted the proof of Yadav's statement made before the media in Patna on March 21.

‘Only Gujaratis can be thugs’

In March, Tejashwi Yadav said the situation in the country was such that only a Gujarati can be thugs in the present situation. "Only Gujaratis can be thugs in the present situation, and their fraud (crime) will be forgiven. Who will be responsible if they run away with the money belonging to LIC or banks?" the Bihar Deputy CM had allegedly said.

His remark had come after Interpol withdrew the Red Corner Notice (RCN) against fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

‘Statement defames and humiliates all Gujaratis’

The complainant said the statement, calling the entire Gujarati community as "thug", was made before the media. It defames and humiliates all Gujaratis in public. A "thug" is a rogue, sly and criminal person, and such a comparison with the entire community will cause non-Gujarati people to look at Gujaratis with suspicion, Mehta said while seeking issuance of summons against Yadav and maximum punishment for him under the law.

The complainant said he is also a Gujarati, and when he came across the news on a digital platform, he realised such a defamatory statement will make a non-Gujarati look down upon a resident of the state as a 'thug'.

Rahul Gandhi convicted in "Modi surname" case

It may be noted that a court in Gujarat’s Surat city in March convicted and sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail over his “Modi surname” remark. After the conviction, the former Congress president lost his Lok Sabha membership.

Separately, a court in Ahmedabad has issued summonses to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in a criminal defamation case filed by the Gujarat University over their remarks on the institute, asking them to appear before it on May 23.

The Gujarat University had filed the case against the two AAP leaders over their media statements and social media posts regarding a High Court judgement given in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Land-for-jobs scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav likely appear before ED today

Also Read: After Rahul Gandhi, defamation case against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Gujarat over ‘thugs’ remark

Latest India News