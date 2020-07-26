Couple, daughter die by suicide in Karnataka's Dharwad over job loss fear

Image Source : PTI Couple, daughter died by suicide in Karnataka's Dharwad over job loss fear (Representational image)

A couple and their daughter died by suicide over the fear of job loss due to coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. The incident occurred in Karnataka's Dharwad region. The police officials have found a suicide note near the bodies.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and investigation underway.

Three members of a family (couple & daughter) died by suicide in Dharwad yesterday, allegedly over fear of job loss due to #COVID19. A suicide note found near bodies. Case registered, investigation underway: Inspector, Suburban Police Station Dharwad #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

More to follow.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage