  Couple, daughter die by suicide in Karnataka's Dharwad over job loss fear

Couple, daughter die by suicide in Karnataka's Dharwad over job loss fear

New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2020 8:09 IST
A couple and their daughter died by suicide over the fear of job loss due to coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. The incident occurred in Karnataka's Dharwad region. The police officials have found a suicide note near the bodies. 

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and investigation underway. 

More to follow. 

