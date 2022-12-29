'Cough syrup responsible for killing 18 children in Uzbekistan was not sold in India, only exported'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 'Doc-1 Max', manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Cough syrup controversy: The company, Marion Biotech, does not sell the cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, a Uttar Pradesh government official said. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had initiated a probe, following which a team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department on Thursday carried out an inspection at the Noida office of a pharmaceutical firm.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Hasan Harris, legal representative of Marion Biotech, said the governments of both countries are looking into the matter and inquiring. "There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped," Harris said. According to the ministry, chemical ethylene glycol was found in a batch of syrup during laboratory tests.

Sources said the Drugs Controller General of India has sought more information regarding the incident from the Uzbek regulator.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also said that further action would be initiated based on the inspection report., "Immediately on receipt of the information, a joint inspection of Marion Biotech’s Noida facility was carried out by UP Drug Control and the CDSCO team. Further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report," he tweeted.

